Perhaps you’ve already noticed, but the season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, chunky knit sweaters, and ankle boots is upon quickly closing in. But before you look back on the warm glow of summer with a longing eye, you still have the transitional weeks of fall — and Doen’s late summer collection — look forward to. As with every change in seasons, there’s a short span of weeks that practically defines the term “in-between weather,” making it tough to discern precisely what to wear and when. But now, Doen’s making it easy for you with a slate of pieces you can wear now through the later months of fall.

Odds are you’ve come across one of Doen’s dresses before. The Los Angeles brand, founded by sister duo Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, has become known for its ethereal, romantic, and vintage-inspired pieces. The label has already amassed a cult-following for its celebrity-approved, prairie-style dresses on its own. But for its latest collection, Doen’s teamed up with two major brands — Heather Taylor Home and Liberty — to give its dreamy dresses equally whimsical prints (and they’re perfect for those last few moments of summer).

For its first collaboration, Doen swapped prints with Heather Taylor Home, reimagining one of the home goods brand’s classic gingham prints — one in red and one in brown — to create three dresses, including the $278 Charleston Dress, and the $208 O’Keefe Top.

Courtesy of Doen Courtesy of Doen Courtesy of Doen Courtesy of Doen

You may not be familiar with Liberty of London — but chances are you’ve seen the brand’s prints. Doen has collaborated with the historic company (which was founded in 1875 and has become famous for its vibrant floral prints) to create a capsule collection of dresses and tops in Liberty fabric. The bohemian-inspired pieces feature ditsy floral prints in darker shades, making them versatile pieces to wear during the transitional season.

Wear a style like the $538 Sloane Dress with a pair of simple sandals while the weather’s still warm. As soon as the air gets crisp, throw on sleek white sneakers and a chunky cardigan to give it a cozier take. Or, if you prefer to wear separate pieces, you can style the $268 Potter Top with your favorite pair of jeans.

Ready to get these pieces into your wardrobe? Scroll down to shop Doen’s late summer collection below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.