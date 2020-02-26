While the shift in seasons brings new trendy toppers, Diane Kruger's trench coat look proves one again that the classic khaki style will always be a transitional weather favorite. Both practical and chic, a trench offers up what's needed when you've entered into a time of year known for seasonal-confusion. And while the actress is no stranger to a trench, her latest ensemble provides for a how-to on styling the essential outerwear piece when the weather decides to be a little warmer.

From red carpet gowns to off-duty outfits, Kruger has long been a celeb that fashion-lovers turn to for inspiration. She's not afraid to take fashion risks and mix things up, which has lead to many memorable style moments throughout the years — and this latest look is no exception.

While out in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, Kruger brought her own cool style spin to a classic trench coat by wearing a dark-khaki topper over a loose-fitting, black graphic tee and a pair of denim cut-off shorts. She added even more sartorial edge to the outfit by rocking a pair of tall black high-heeled, lace-up boots and sporting a vibrant orange Hermès bag across her body. Looking fresh faced in her on-the-go outfit, Kruger is yet another A-lister whose favoring the short bob haircut. However, on this occasion, she chose to pull the front half of her golden strands back into a loose bun, which only added to the effortless feel of the entire look.

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A lot of A-listers have been breaking out their trenches lately, but Kruger's look is ideal for days when the weather just can't make up its mind. And when you just don't know, take a page out of the actress' book and don't be afraid to play with length. The structured trench will bring a elevated feel to a casual shorts outfit while also providing a protective layer in case the temperature does decide to dip down during the day.

Another perk to this look is that you likely already have all the components living in your closet. But, if you happen to be in need of a piece, continue on to shop similar styles to bring the outfit together.