Your timeless, go-with-everything bags likely hold a very special place in your heart and in your closet. But, that doesn't mean you don't sometimes wish that a favorite staple style had a little extra appeal. And the Delvaux WondeRing collection is a great opportunity to give your everyday bag a quick update. The Belgian leather goods brand has launched a range of interchangeable rings that'll bring an added dose of elegance and shine to its classic "Brillant" bag silhouettes.

Available now exclusively at Delvaux boutiques and authorized retailers, the collection includes nine different rings ranging from $500 to $700 that each offer up their own eye-catching qualities. The adornments attach to the handle of the brand's popular "Brillant" bag, which first launched in 1958. The top-handle style has become an iconic design within Delvaux's lineup, and it's easy to see why. Crafted with no less than 64 separate leather pieces and baring a distinct horseshoe-shaped buckle, the "Brillant" bag is one you can wear for work, weekend, and everything else in-between.

However, the rings now bring a whole new feel to the bag's clean, architectural shape. Created by artisans, the solid brass ring silhouettes' designs include texture, pearls, and crystals. In other words, they're like jewelry for your handbag, so you can stack them as you would rings on your fingers to create your own striking combinations.

Consider pairing up the clean lines of the "Coliseum" ring, $500, with the playful, pearl-adorned "Cosmic" design, $600. Or, you can go more edgy by marrying the "Mini Diamond Spikes" style in either gold or silver, $500, with one of the multi-hued, modern "Spheres" shapes, $700. Rounding out the group, are two versions of the "Sparkling Stripes" rings for $700 each. Use either of these shimmering crystal encrusted styles to bring a glam touch to your carry-all.

Continue on to take a closer look at all of the available ring styles you can add to your "Brillant" bag, and head over to Delvaux to see where you can shop them.

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux

Courtesy of Delvaux