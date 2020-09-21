To tell the truth, it's kind of hard to describe the scent of DedCool's Milk. Intriguingly billed as a layering fragrance, the notes aren't overly complicated — it has a bergamot top note, white musk middle, and amber to round out the bottom. Still, it's a perfume that's more than the sum of its parts. Sexy, youthful, and somehow nostalgic, Milk evokes the memory of the first perfume that made you feel drop-dead cool; the scent you dabbed on your wrists before a first date, years ago. And now, thanks to DedCool's new Milk Dedtergent, you can wash your clothes in the cult-favorite fragrance.

The newest release in DedCool's Dedtergent line, the $32 laundry detergent launched on Sept. 18 via the fragrance and lifestyle brand's website. Expect the same focus on clean, environmentally friendly packaging and formulation: The Milk Dedtergent is completely biodegradable, can be used in a machine or for hand-washing, and arrives at your doorstep packaged in recyclable and sustainable aluminum.

However, it's still a formidable laundry detergent. DedCool notes on its website that the full-size Milk Dedtergent offers 60 washes per bottle, and that it's formulated to work with clothes, bedding, intimates, "and life." A travel-sized Milk Dedtergent is available, as well, offering up to 4 washes at $12.

And similar to how you can switch up your perfume depending on your mood, the same goes for Dedtergents. Currently, the brand also offers the Dedtergent 05 "Spring" and Dedtergent 01 "Taunt" scents; the former is fragranced with incense, moss, and bergamot, while the latter smells like bergamot, vanilla, and amber. Like the Milk scent, both are inspired by perfumes from the DedCool line, too — Fragrance 05 "Spring" and Fragrance 01 "Taunt," to be exact.

Is this your first time learning about DedCool? Take a moment to swing by its website and click through its expansive beauty and personal care lineup, which includes everything from fragrances to hand wash to massage candles. And, yes, detergent. Below, both new sizes of the brand-new Milk Dedtergent, for all of your cool-girl fragrance needs.

