Each year since the brand's reign began six years ago, Dear Frances has consistently architected the It-shoe of the season. Last year, it was the Reed mule; in 2016, the Spirit boot, which nearly every Jenner and Hadid stepped out in. So, when Dear Frances' 20% off sale for Memorial Day went live on their site today, you can imagine the tidal wave of fashion girls that quickly took action — and will be all week.

Starting May 20, and running through May 26, shoppers can use code "SPRING20" at checkout to take advantage of the site-wide savings. This includes styles old (with on-sale items boasting the greatest price-drops) and new. Take, for example, the brand's Cove Heel, which comes in a refreshing spattering of summer hues (citrus; tomato) that juxtaposes their usually-muted color palette. Also in its pre-Fall offering, the Sol Mule in Chalk offers a mixed-media upper strap, combining natural hand weaving with smooth leather. If it's the quality, handmade craftsmanship that you're after in your next shoe purchase, you're in luck — all the shoes from Dear Frances are handmade, with love, in Italy.

COURTESY OF DEAR FRANCES COURTESY OF DEAR FRANCES

Bargain hunters should check Dear Frances' replete sale section, which are seeing a double-markdown through the event. There's olive sock booties and pony-print, knee-high boots, all retailing for a fraction of their original price. Although their seasonal debuts have passed, no need to fret over shifting trends — Dear Frances maintains a focus on modern, yet timeless designs whose staying power is enforced through classic shapes and quality architecture. Using storied techniques that have been passed through generations of skilled artisan shoemakers in Europe, Dear Frances' slow-fashion approach ensures each shoe is ethical and able to withstand the test of tie. And, to sweeten the deal, Dear Frances partners with Soles4Souls, which donates a pair of shoes to a person in need for every pair of DF shoes sold.

Continue ahead to browse some of the key styles being eyed by fashion girls right now, and be sure to peek at their site for the full offering.