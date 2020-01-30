The Best New Primers Of 2020 That Actually Work For My Combination Skin
I recently resolved to wearing less makeup, and might do my makeup two to three times a week, tops. When I do choose to channel my inner Barose or McGrath, though, I need my look to last. That means that my full face must withstand the bitter and biting New York City winds, the hustle and bustle of a packed train, and my undying urges to constantly touch my face — yes, I know it's a terrible habit. But the best new primers of 2020 are proving to live up the test, and I tried five of them to see if achieving a nearly indestructible makeup look was really possible.
But it's not just the promise of longevity that I look for in a primer. While makeup that hardly moves is imperative for my lifestyle, blurring powders are also an essential ingredient for me, as someone with pronounced pores — especially in my T-zone. Plus, blurring primers help my foundation and concealer appear super smooth and even. However, my love for a matte finish can swiftly take a toll on my skin, which veers dry in the winter, so a formula with the right balance of mattifying and nourishing ingredients is just as necessary.
Lucky for me (and my pores), the last few months have been jam-packed with new releases, and these are the ones that are in prime position.
Best New Primers Of 2020: lilah b. Aglow Priming Oil
Mattifying primers tend to dry out the skin, but it's almost as if this new Lilah B. formula has unlocked the code to hydrate and blur at the same time.This primer feels more like a skincare at first touch — almost like a lightweight, daytime serum — but as it's worked into the skin, it forms into a smooth base that maintains a subtle shine. Throughout the day, I repeatedly received compliments on how glowy my skin looked — even in the frigid and overcast weather — and I know it was because of this baby.
Best New Primers Of 2020: Bite Beauty Changemaker Skin-Optimizing Primer: Normal To Oily Skin
Filled with hyaluronic acid and olive oil, this base texture is perfect for those that prefer light-to-medium coverage foundations. The subtle grip of the primer works as the ideal starter for an everyday makeup look. But if you're looking for something more blurring, the normal-to-oily formulation (with vegan and cruelty-free technology) does just that.
Best New Primers Of 2020: NYX Cosmetics High Glass Face Primer
I'm going on some very special and very tropical vacations this year, and this primer will definitely be in my carry-on. I may wear the shade Sandy Glow without any foundation at all, as it deposits the most brilliant but subtle shimmer. However, for the sake of testing, I gave it a try with my foundation. The primer held my foundation and concealer in place for hours, and I was able to skip the bronzing altogether. Getaway-approved, indeed.
Best New Primers Of 2020: YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Blur Primer Silver
There's something about this primer that immediately made me feel more luxurious. Maybe it's the sleek packaging. Or the faint silver shimmer. Or maybe it's the rich texture and blurring effect that changes the appearance of your skin and pores in an instant. All I know is that I'm obsessed. For anyone with normal to oily skin, this primer can and should be used alone. However, I unlocked a priming combo that will ensure that nobody ever sees me with less-than-flawless foundation again: layer this atop the Lilah B. Priming Oil for a finish like none other.
Best New Primers Of 2020: Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer - Blurring
This primer is my first place pick. The grip of Laura Mercier's latest release held my makeup in place from the time I walked out of my apartment in the morning to when I wrapped up my day at midnight. What stood out most is that the creasing under my hollow eyes that usually appears after about four hours was practically non-existent.