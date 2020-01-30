I recently resolved to wearing less makeup, and might do my makeup two to three times a week, tops. When I do choose to channel my inner Barose or McGrath, though, I need my look to last. That means that my full face must withstand the bitter and biting New York City winds, the hustle and bustle of a packed train, and my undying urges to constantly touch my face — yes, I know it's a terrible habit. But the best new primers of 2020 are proving to live up the test, and I tried five of them to see if achieving a nearly indestructible makeup look was really possible.

But it's not just the promise of longevity that I look for in a primer. While makeup that hardly moves is imperative for my lifestyle, blurring powders are also an essential ingredient for me, as someone with pronounced pores — especially in my T-zone. Plus, blurring primers help my foundation and concealer appear super smooth and even. However, my love for a matte finish can swiftly take a toll on my skin, which veers dry in the winter, so a formula with the right balance of mattifying and nourishing ingredients is just as necessary.

Lucky for me (and my pores), the last few months have been jam-packed with new releases, and these are the ones that are in prime position.

Best New Primers Of 2020: lilah b. Aglow Priming Oil

Blake Newby

Best New Primers Of 2020: Bite Beauty Changemaker Skin-Optimizing Primer: Normal To Oily Skin

Blake Newby

Best New Primers Of 2020: NYX Cosmetics High Glass Face Primer

Blake Newby

Best New Primers Of 2020: YSL Beauty Touche Éclat Blur Primer Silver

Blake Newby

Best New Primers Of 2020: Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer - Blurring