Any makeup lover knows that eyeshadow has taken on a whole new level of importance in 2020. Given the wearing of masks that's come to define this year, there's never been a better time to up the ante on your eye makeup game. Some good news as everyone approaches the end of this turbulent year — Danessa Myricks' latest collection of eye pigments allows eyeshadow to do the absolute most.

In fact, the just-launched Twin Flames, a collection of ten multi-chrome, holographic liquid shadows, display different hues at different angles. These ultra-pigmented liquids are true one-swipe wonders — that's all it takes to get a streak-free, crease-free, waterproof look with extreme color payoff. And for the extra adventurous, they can be used on the lips and cheeks, too. Of course, you'd expect brand founders to be excited about anything they choose to add to their offerings, but Myricks' excitement about Twin Flames is contagious. "It's magic! It’s so fast and easy and for everyone who's always wanted to have a little more fun with their makeup and didn't know how," she says in an email to TZR.

The 10-shade lineup includes options that range from neutral (Sweetheart, an olive green and walnut shift) to the unapologetically bold (Adore U, an ultra-violet and grape jelly blend).

Courtesy of Danessa Myricks

Acknowledging that eyeshadow can be a source of confusion for non-professionals, Myricks says: "As a makeup artist I receive so many questions every day regarding tips and tricks for eyes. Some of the most-asked questions are, 'How do you know what shadow shades work well together?' 'How do you make your eyeshadow last longer?' 'How do you place eyeshadows on the various shapes?'—I wanted to address all of these question in a way that is easy and fun!"

As a whole, the Danessa Myricks line is beloved by both professional makeup artists and everyday makeup obsessives. And while the two groups might have different needs, they're not as different as you might think, Myricks says. "They both have something in common, they want makeup that is both practical and impactful," she says. "This multipurpose, pocket-friendly little vile of magic, Twin Flames, checks all the boxes."

If you're wondering how to incorporate such bold color into your next holiday look, get some tips from the creator herself: "Twin Flames are easily applied using the attached applicator, your fingers, or a brush," she says, adding that "they become even more magical when you layer and combine them." She recommends trying shades like Angel Heart, Amour, Crazy 4 U, Lover, and Obsession on the tops of the cheekbone for a long-lasting, mask-proof highlight.

Finally, if you like everything on your face with a side of dew, try layering Twin Flames with the hero Colorfix Clear Glaze for that glazed donut look.

Below, check out a preview of TZR's favorite shades — and view the whole collection on the Danessa Myricks site.

