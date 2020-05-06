For those who love a brand with good quality, great aesthetics and even better intentions, it's likely that COS is already on your radar. The London-based contemporary label plays host to scores of well-tailored staple pieces — and their arsenal just got bigger. Today, COS' Activewear Launch went live on its site, and fashion girls all over are filling their carts, fast. As is true to the brand's DNA, each piece shares COS' eye for form, functionality, and timelessness — all for a price point worth getting behind.

The full offering is being slowly rolled out, with a leisurely sports parka, a structured cotton zip-up, and more relegated for future release. Today's drop kicks it all off with two matching activewear sets, a baby pink crewneck, and some sporty swim pieces, all of which are as chic as they are sustainable. Their seamless vest top is the ultimate nude tank, coming in a soft apricot hue that invites layering. Then. there's the paunchy technical gym bag, whose recycled polyester build can be toted by hand or slung over your shoulder as a backpack.

COURTESY OF COS COURTESY OF COS

As for their matching sets, you can shop their $45 sports bra top in three different color-ways, and coordinate with their shorts or leggings. Now, in times where it seems like the swirl of matching sets (in every color, at every price point) keeps growing, there's good reason to put COS at the top of your list. Each bra top and bottom is comprised of recycled nylon, while also featuring quick-dry and compression qualities that we love and expect from luxury activewear.

Overall, the price points of each piece fall on the savvy end of the activewear spectrum — where it's common to discover your favorite set jumps over the $150 threshold, COS' falls just below it, at $124 (or, less if you opt for the short). Boasting a refined color palette (olive browns, rich navy, petrol, with icy pink and cyan blue contrasts), the hues trade out trends for a more timeless aesthetic. Thus, COS ensures each piece will be a mainstay in your wardrobe for years to come.

Shop select styles, ahead: