Spending several hours a week toning and sculpting, supermodels are the most likely the best source of inspiration for fitness outfits. So, it makes sense that Alessandra Ambrosio has countless luxury activewear sets worth taking style notes on. If you're looking to spend money on quality sports attire, some of Ambrosio's best looks (which are rounded up just ahead), are worth the investment.

On Mar. 18 the Brazilian model was seen walking her dog in Los Angeles, wearing an ultra-plushy look that's super simple to replicate. Past her heather gray baseball cap, Ambrosio donned a cozy, two-piece periwinkle loungewear set that perfectly equipped her for everything on her packed agenda. Best of all: the set requires no coat, making it the ultimate unfussy, one-step outfit formula.

Surely, an audit of her best looks was long overdue, so TZR's sharing style notes on Ambrosio's most-rotated styles, and the top luxury brands to shop them at. You'll find the aforementioned ensemble, as well as letting sets, golf jackets, and more. Nagnata's providing several punchy alternatives to Ambrosio's favorites, all of which come in their famous technical knit fabric. You'll also find a key style from Scott Disick's TALENTLESS label, which has dominated Hollywood's style set in recent months.

Ahead are the best of the best and be sure to keep an eye out for more of the model's fitness looks.