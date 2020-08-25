What do apple cider, a freshly picked pear, and a bushel of cranberries have in common? Besides inducing a sweet tooth, these fruits constitute the quintessential color palette of fall. Naturally, they're also the muse for the new aptly named Autumn Addict CND nail polish collection.

The brand just unveiled a mouthwatering lineup of six in-season shades: Warm, earthy neutrals balance out strong pops of color like the green of a juicy Granny Smith or the deep red of the pinot noir you sip in the glow of a crackling fire. It's "orchard-inspired" and evocative of a crisp October morning at the farmer's market. It'll make you want to nibble on your nails for a hit of sweetness, but please don't — for your manicure's sake.

Autumn Addict includes a light pinky neutral, Gala Girl, and a light brown named after everyone's preferred autumn beverage (mulled cider). The two pinks are Pacific Rose, a softer ballet slipper version of Fuji Love, what the brand calls a "juicy mauve-nude." Because every fall nail polish collection requires a variation of burgundy, CND included an obligatory deep red dubbed Cherry Apple (it's currently sold out, but you can sign up on the product's page to get emailed when it's available again).

And because green seems to be the standout nail color of the season, the new collection also features an accent pear-inspired hue.

Crisp Green is a cool outlier in the otherwise warm nude-to-red range. It's also an eccentric take on the kind of greens that have been trending of late. Dark and mossy green nail polishes are on the rise — like the ones featured in Essie and Olive & June's fall collections — but CND's is more candy apple-like, a sort of toned-down lime.

The six new shades are available in the brand's salon-only Shellac, but also the DIY-friendly Vinylux polish. Incorporating keratin, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, the seven day-wear formula does the job of both a base and a color and finishes with a gel-like shine without having to use a lamp. Shop the under-$10 polishes, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.