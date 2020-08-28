There's runway models, and then there's Claudia Schiffer. Credited for giving rise to the capital-S "supermodel" era, her sensational catwalks helped make the '90s one of the most iconic decades in fashion history. Whether you remember for her breakout GUESS ad campaign or her show-closing bridal moments for Chanel, so many of Claudia Schiffer's best looks actually took place off the runway — and there are scores of outfits deep in the archives that prove it. In honor of her 50th birthday this week, TZR is doing an audit of all of Schiffer's top ensembles from over the years, from the airport to the Oscars red carpet.

Through the early days of her illustrious career, Schiffer's arsenal was filled with ultra-polished ensembles. Take, for example, her red Chanel skirt suit look in 1991, which signaled the start of her 30-year loyalty to the fashion house. Eventually, as time went on, Schiffer developed a few off-duty go-to's — striped long-sleeve shirts, skinny jeans, and cheetah scarfs, for example — and has been totally faithful to them ever since.

Still, Schiffer never shies away from a bold red carpet look, including high-low gowns and Versace bustiers adorned with metallic hardware. Net net: As other fashion girls were playing it safe with timeless silhouettes, Schiffer always went in the opposite direction, taking on the most extraverted, trend-forward looks and wearing them effortlessly.

That said, continue ahead for the very best from her style file:

1990 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Famed for closing shows in stunning bridal looks, Schiffer was also known for inviting the all-white aesthetic into other parts of her wardrobe. Here, in 1990, she wears a crisp, double-breasted power suit with a simple pendant necklace.

1991 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images In another suited look, Schiffer wore a cherry-red Chanel skirt with a matching jacket, toting a chocolate brown flap bag and a shopping bag from the brand.

1992 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Wearing a sleeveless princess gown adorned with a white flower, Schiffer attended the 64th Annual Academy Awards in 1992.

1995 Barry King/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In arguably her most-famous red carpet look ever, Schiffer wore a magenta embellished gown with a matching shrunken cardigan and tonally-synced heels.

1995 Eric VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images In a more casual daywear look, Schiffer's baby blue eyelet dress and matching cloth handbag perfectly nailed the pastels trend of 1995.

2000 Dusko Despotovic/Sygma/Getty Images To kick off Y2K, Schiffer wore an embellished V-neck dress in a kiwi shade with bangles and the cross pendant necklace that never leaves her person.

2003 Brendan Bierne/UK Press/Getty Images Invoking the leather trench coat trend that's now making a comeback, Schiffer styled her belted look with a turtleneck and a pair of flare jeans for a day at the park.

2006 Alan Weller/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the Elle Anniversary Party in 2006, Schiffer went for '70s space-age chic with this silver minidress and matching knee-high boots.

2016 Zak Hussein/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a dress from Balmain's Pre-Fall 2016 collection to a film premier in London, Schiffer kept with the black-and-white theme by tying in a matching clutch, tights, and pumps.

2017 picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images At the Bambi Awards, Schiffer went with a high-low Versace gown, with metallic accents that matched her silvery clutch.

2017 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Schiffer defaulted to her favorite striped long-sleeve and blue jeans for Balmain's Paris show in 2017.

2017 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Once again in Balmain, Schiffer wore a bubblegum pink minidress with buckled heels and tights for an appearance at Parisian boutique, Colette.