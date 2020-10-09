Christophe Robin, Eyeko, & More Big Sales Happening This October 2020 Holiday Weekend

All talk of October sales has seemingly been gobbled up by The Big One — Amazon Prime Day — that occupies a frenzied 48-hour window mid-month. The holiday weekend that precedes it, though, is equally deal-heavy, delivering ample opportunities to purchase straight from the source. Christophe Robin, Eyeko, and several other beauty sales are under way right now.

Like Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the days leading up to the second Monday of October have long been associated with sales. October 12 marks what was once widely celebrated as Columbus Day but has more recently been rebranded as Indigenous Peoples' Day to recognize Native people as the first inhabitants of the Americas.

Apart from the routine honoring of Indigenous history and culture, the coming weekend is bound to beget major stockpiling of haircare, skin care, and makeup thanks to the various beauty brands — ESPA, Tatcha, Grow Gorgeous, and more — holding sales. If you, too, are interested in partaking, ahead, six that are on The Zoe Report's radar.

Christophe Robin Likewise, Christophe Robin's eponymous haircare brand's Friends & Family event will offer 15% off the entire site through the weekend, plus the addition of a free Cleansing Purifying Scrub when you spend $85. Regenerating Mask with Rare Prickly Pear Oil $71 Christophe Robin This creamy repair mask is an autumnal wind-down essential, containing the scalp-loving oil of a prickly pear for renewed, sumptuous strands. Get it now for $60.35. see on christophe robin

ESPA Nothing invokes calmness like a bath oil or mineral mask — or anything, really — from this all-natural spa brand. More than 150 of ESPA's self-care essentials are currently 20% off and therefore begging to become part of your evening decompression routine. Overnight Hydration Therapy $61 ESPA As fall attempts to rob your skin of its residual summer glow, look to this vitamin C-spiked mask containing calming essential oils for a brightening boost and surge of hydration. It's now $48. see on espa

Eyeko With face coverings now a norm, look-at-me eye makeup is all the more important. Eyeko has that department covered — shimmery lid glosses, eyeshadow sticks, and a variety of different liners and mascaras included — all for 25% off, too. Lash Alert Mascara $24 Eyeko Eyeko's best-selling mascara is infused with caffeine and biotin for optimal alertness. Snag it now for $18. see on eyeko

Grow Gorgeous If your 2020 hair goals were sidetracked by quarantine self-cuts and dye jobs (join the club) then you may be in need of Grow Gorgeous' line of repair shower products, density-boosting serums, and thickening masks. Hair Density Serum Intense $50 Grow Gorgeous A brand best-seller blending organic pea sprout extract and green tea with biomimetic peptide and caffeine, this serum (now $40) is somewhat of a miracle thickener for fine hair. see on grow gorgeous