Christophe Robin, Eyeko, & More Big Sales Happening This October 2020 Holiday Weekend
All talk of October sales has seemingly been gobbled up by The Big One — Amazon Prime Day — that occupies a frenzied 48-hour window mid-month. The holiday weekend that precedes it, though, is equally deal-heavy, delivering ample opportunities to purchase straight from the source. Christophe Robin, Eyeko, and several other beauty sales are under way right now.
Like Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the days leading up to the second Monday of October have long been associated with sales. October 12 marks what was once widely celebrated as Columbus Day but has more recently been rebranded as Indigenous Peoples' Day to recognize Native people as the first inhabitants of the Americas.
Apart from the routine honoring of Indigenous history and culture, the coming weekend is bound to beget major stockpiling of haircare, skin care, and makeup thanks to the various beauty brands — ESPA, Tatcha, Grow Gorgeous, and more — holding sales. If you, too, are interested in partaking, ahead, six that are on The Zoe Report's radar.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Tatcha
Although the reason for Tatcha's markdowns are not centered around the holiday, per se, this shop-happy weekend aligns perfectly with the Japanese-inspired skincare brand's Friends & Family Sale. Now through October 15, everything on Tatcha.com can be snagged for 20% off with the code FF2020.
Christophe Robin
Likewise, Christophe Robin's eponymous haircare brand's Friends & Family event will offer 15% off the entire site through the weekend, plus the addition of a free Cleansing Purifying Scrub when you spend $85.
ESPA
Nothing invokes calmness like a bath oil or mineral mask — or anything, really — from this all-natural spa brand. More than 150 of ESPA's self-care essentials are currently 20% off and therefore begging to become part of your evening decompression routine.
Eyeko
With face coverings now a norm, look-at-me eye makeup is all the more important. Eyeko has that department covered — shimmery lid glosses, eyeshadow sticks, and a variety of different liners and mascaras included — all for 25% off, too.
Grow Gorgeous
If your 2020 hair goals were sidetracked by quarantine self-cuts and dye jobs (join the club) then you may be in need of Grow Gorgeous' line of repair shower products, density-boosting serums, and thickening masks.
Soko Glam
The holiday weekend also happens to land amid Soko Glam's Best of K-Beauty Sale, October 5 through Oct. 18. For two weeks, the K-beauty marketplace is offering 15% off its 10 winning products with the code ELITE15.