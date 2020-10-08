Tatcha’s Friends & Family Sale Just Arrived, Meaning You Can Get 20% Off All Your Skincare Favorites
As soon as October rolls around the word "holiday" hits, which, in addition to family, gift-giving, and elaborate feasts, just so happens to be synonymous with fabulous sales and shopping events. Most recently joining the ranks of those too tempting not to shop is Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale. The brand's gorgeous pastel and pearlescent bottles will be able to join your daily skincare routine for a more scant price tag, including a handful of formulas that are particularly loved by celebrity fans.
Save for gift cards and sets, all products will be 20 percent off on Tatcha's website as long as you type in "FF2020" at checkout. The sale lasts from today, Oct. 8 until Oct. 15, and includes items embraced by some top A-listers. One of the brand's celebrity fans is Selena Gomez, who loves Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream, according to a video she did with Vogue. And she's not the only big name to fall in love with the beauty label. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner covet the brand's Luminous Dewy Mist, and Meghan Markle happens to be mega fan of Tatcha's The Rice Polish.
Below, snag 20% off these Tatcha must-haves and, while you're at it, pick up a few for your friends and family for the holidays.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With more than 1,000 five-star reviews, there's plenty of proof to back up why this cleanser should be added to your cart. With the help of Japanese Luffa fruit, it gently exfoliates your skin, removes excess oil, and helps unclog pores without stripping your skin.
Gomez along with a host of other celebrities and beauty editors adore this moisturizer that's packed with Japanese purple rice. Hyaluronic acid and Okinawa algae are also featured to give your skin its glow back.
Available in four different variations, this polish transforms into an exfoliant when mixed with water. While the ingredients in each one are fabulous, this particular version has silk protein in it to banish dryness.
Need an extra boost of radiance? There are not one, but two types of vitamins featured as well as seven different AHAs to take exfoliation and brightening to a whole new level.
This skin mist includes Tatcha's Hadasei-3 Anti-Aging Complex, which is a trio of green tea, rice, and algae. Similar to The Dewy Skin Cream, it boosts radiance, via a spray that can go before and after makeup.
Winter is just around the corner and, because this year has already been full of drying alcohol-based sanitizers, an emollient hand cream is a must. Featuring a formula with squalane and silk extracts, this one can't be beat.