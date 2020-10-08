As soon as October rolls around the word "holiday" hits, which, in addition to family, gift-giving, and elaborate feasts, just so happens to be synonymous with fabulous sales and shopping events. Most recently joining the ranks of those too tempting not to shop is Tatcha's Friends & Family Sale. The brand's gorgeous pastel and pearlescent bottles will be able to join your daily skincare routine for a more scant price tag, including a handful of formulas that are particularly loved by celebrity fans.

Save for gift cards and sets, all products will be 20 percent off on Tatcha's website as long as you type in "FF2020" at checkout. The sale lasts from today, Oct. 8 until Oct. 15, and includes items embraced by some top A-listers. One of the brand's celebrity fans is Selena Gomez, who loves Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream, according to a video she did with Vogue. And she's not the only big name to fall in love with the beauty label. Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner covet the brand's Luminous Dewy Mist, and Meghan Markle happens to be mega fan of Tatcha's The Rice Polish.

Below, snag 20% off these Tatcha must-haves and, while you're at it, pick up a few for your friends and family for the holidays.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.