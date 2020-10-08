Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event Offers These Haircare Products For Half Off
Haircare is one beauty category where consistency is key — at least, until winter arrives. Then, it's time to reconsider how moisturizing your routine is, if your shampoo is up to snuff, and how often you actually need to deep condition. Like many things in 2020, though, you can accomplish your cold-weather refresh this year digitally, courtesy of Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. Started on Oct. 4 and wrapping up on Oct. 24, the beauty retailer's sale offers up to 50 percent off haircare products, both online and in-store.
Though there are perks to shopping at home, curled up on your couch. The Gorgeous Hair Event includes online-only deals throughout the sale. Digitally exclusive or not, each deal falls into the "Beauty Steal" category at the store — which means you'll only be able to get that product discounted for one day.
However, to make your shopping schedule a little more efficient, Ulta Beauty has already revealed what will be on sale each day during the Gorgeous Hair Event. Simply click over to its website to peruse the deals — including what's on sale today — or keep on scrolling. Some of the best finds from Ulta Beauty's one-of-a-kind haircare event are below.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Typically $26, this fan-favorite curl gel is half off on Oct. 8, bringing the price down to just $13. Use it after you style and treat your hair to retain any moisturizing leave-ins, or as a styling product itself — the protein-infused gel gives major definition.
Making sure you have an efficient ionic hair dryer *before* the weather drops into the single digits is a smart move. Elchim's dryer will be 50 percent off on Oct. 9, discounting it to only $99.50.
Two Redken leave-in treatments will be half off on Oct. 11: the Extreme Anti-Snap Anti-Breakage Leave-In Treatment and the One United Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray. Try this spray if you're the type to read *all* of the product reviews; there are more than 1,000 5-star ratings to scroll through.
Pick up this already affordable shampoo from NatureLab. Tokyo for just $7 on Oct. 12. Not only does it make your hair feel so clean without drying it out, but the added bamboo stem cells, argan oil, and keratin create a noticeable healthy shine.
Ceramic floating plates, an 8.5-foot swivel cord, and a high-tech far-infrared beam help this flat iron stand out from the crowd. Get it on Oct. 14 for $39.99.
The *entire* Naturalicious brand will be half off on Oct. 19 — for one day only, of course. There are a lot of favorites to choose from, though start with this iconic wash day time-saver.