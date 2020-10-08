Haircare is one beauty category where consistency is key — at least, until winter arrives. Then, it's time to reconsider how moisturizing your routine is, if your shampoo is up to snuff, and how often you actually need to deep condition. Like many things in 2020, though, you can accomplish your cold-weather refresh this year digitally, courtesy of Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event. Started on Oct. 4 and wrapping up on Oct. 24, the beauty retailer's sale offers up to 50 percent off haircare products, both online and in-store.

Though there are perks to shopping at home, curled up on your couch. The Gorgeous Hair Event includes online-only deals throughout the sale. Digitally exclusive or not, each deal falls into the "Beauty Steal" category at the store — which means you'll only be able to get that product discounted for one day.

However, to make your shopping schedule a little more efficient, Ulta Beauty has already revealed what will be on sale each day during the Gorgeous Hair Event. Simply click over to its website to peruse the deals — including what's on sale today — or keep on scrolling. Some of the best finds from Ulta Beauty's one-of-a-kind haircare event are below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.