Let's talk about boot shopping. When investing in a high-end pair (particularly those that may hike up your credit card bill), you'll want to steer clear of trend-forward impulse buys, which will make a few high-impact appearances and ultimately wind up in the back of your closet. The styles worth spending on feature three key elements: comfort, versatility, and timelessness — all of which Chrissy Teigen's tall boots just earned their stripes for. The splurge-worthy silhouette is well worth adding to your winter footwear research — and it happens to be on sale now.

On Dec. 3, Teigen posted from the newly-established Cravings Headquarters, where the model's culinary franchise is set to take flight. For a day of leading her team at the office ("it’s the holidays here at Cravings HQ and Chrissy still has no idea how to be a boss," she wrote in a subsequent post), she posed in a relaxed chair with the luxe, powerful boots in question — and John Legend, who clearly took after her shoe sensibility, sat alongside her. With a shadowy black blazer and a bodycon minidress, Teigen styled her knee-high boots to perfection — passing on tights as to add a sultry twist to the boss-girl ensemble. The shoes in question are from none other than Chloé — and they happen to be on sale at Farfetch right now.

While Teigen and Legend are known to be each other's mirror, they took it to the next level with their synced black-on-black, office-ready outfits — both of which called on different takes on the classic combat boot. To recreate Teigen's look, simply call on any black blazer in your arsenal — or, if you have yet to purchase one, Universal Standard makes a great version. Then, style it over a basic LBD (any silhouette goes here, but bandage dresses are strongly encouraged) and tie in the tall boot.

To grab the silhouette on sale right now, as well as the close alternates to her other fashion items, continue ahead.

