For the past few months, Chrissy Teigen's hair has been piled atop her head in a near-permanent topknot as she has documented herself rolling out biscuit dough, perfecting her gel manicure, and modeling swimwear around the house. Somehow, the potential loss of Chrissy Teigen's signature messy bun to a new lob seems symbolic, like a possible cue that the time to brush out our own tangles and put pants on has finally come.

The model's quarantine has consisted of impromptu costume parties, a stuffed animal wedding ceremony, endless bikinis, and no shortage of carb-heavy recipes, but the carefree air of her Instagram feed is subtly shifting as she, like the rest of us, reintegrates into society. The first thing to go was her hair.

On Wednesday, Teigen revealed via Instagram Story that she had cut her enviable mermaid waves into a blunt, clavicle-grazing lob similar to the one she wore to the Grammy Awards in January. The model regularly bounces between a long, hip-skimming mane and short, shoulder-length crops, so it's only fitting that she would return to her beloved tousled lob at the first opportunity of a chop.

Irinel de León — a self-proclaimed member of the #JenAtkinArmy and hairstylist to Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Karlie Kloss — was reportedly the mastermind behind the cut.

"Short again," Teigen says cooly as she ruffles her tidied-up bronde waves for the camera. Earlier in the month, she took her long hair out for one last spin in Mexico, where she spilled the tea on her entire skincare regime (hallelujah) while wearing the most vacation-worthy tangerine eye makeup.

In addition to lobs (which Mandy Moore has also debuted within the past month), the most popular post-quarantine haircuts include French-girl bobs, pixie cuts, and straight up shaven heads (a trend Tiffany Haddish quite possibly kicked off). People are eager to make big changes to their aesthetic after being barred from salons for so long, but Teigen's chic lob is a surefire way to tidy up neglected ends without going too far.