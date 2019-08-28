This New China Glaze Nail Polish Makes It So Easy To Try One Of Fall’s Biggest Trends

These days in the beauty world, there's been a whole lot of talk about all things sparkly. The mega-watt glitter trend has made itself all but inescapable by slipping into every beauty product from high-beam eyeshadows to glimmering lipsticks, but it may not be for everyone. That's not to say, however, that you shouldn't embrace at least a little shine in your life — and the subtle shimmer nail trend is the way to do it. And as luck would have it, China Glaze's Gone West collection happens to have the polishes to help you get in on the low-key look while also fully embracing a fall color palette. Yeehaw? Yes, please.

This season, the nail gods sent down a trend perfectly suited for those ready to dip their toes (and fingers) into the world of sparkles without going overboard. The subtle shimmer nail look is proving to be prominent amongst fall nail trends, and it's the ideal way to embrace just a touch of shine while still staying true to your aesthetic. And China Glaze's Gone West collection gives you a very fall-ready way to do it with a range of rich shades and warm neutrals infused with exactly the right amount of shimmer.

China Glaze's fall collection, now available at beauty retailers like Ulta, Sally Beauty, and JC Penney, is inspired by the best of the west and cowboy culture — and takes all the autumnal shades you'll likely be looking for then gives them a dose of subtle shimmer. The super-fine glitter pigments found in several of the collection's polishes produce an iridescent shine that'll make your manicures statement-making but not overwhelmingly sparkly, so you can easily nail the trend.

The polish colors, $7.50 each, range from rich metallics like a gorgeous gold dubbed Gold Mine Your Business and chocolatey brown Buffalo Bills, Bills, Bills to rich jewel-like tones like denim blue Cattle Drive Me Crazy and dark amethyst Cowboy, Bye. Two shimmery pinks, one a deep mauve, Take The High Rodeo, the other a bright rosy pink, Lawless & Flawless, round out the shimmery selection and provide you with slightly more glamorous updates to shades you likely already reach for. And if you want to get even more subtle with the trend, lean on the launch's two crème finish colors, a latte colored hue and a warm brick red, as the base of your manicure and apply just a hint of the shimmery shades as nail art.

Super-sparkly nails just not for you? Then take China Glaze's Gone West collection for a spin to get just the right amount of shimmer in your manicure this season. Shop it from Ulta, below.