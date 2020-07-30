This summer has been all about trying new looks, which are oftentimes inspired by your favorite celebrities. So when a sale is on it gives you every reason to stock up on products, including the ones stars swear by. The current one to have on your radar is the Charlotte Tilbury's summer sale, which not only features some of the brand's beloved products, but also a must-have from the queen of effortless sunkissed looks — Emily Ratajkowski.

With an entire page of products all at 30 percent off, you can refill your makeup bag with coveted fan-favorites. The discount is already applied to all sale items, which can be found on the "Summer Sale" tab. These items will be available at their new prices until August 10.

Some of the star products with slashed prices include a makeup kit that features a contour palette that, as mentioned in an interview with Into the Gloss, is one of Ratajkowski's favorites. There's also a palette with 200+ five-star ratings on sale that combines face, cheek, and eye makeup in one, as well as several colors from the cult-favorite Lip Slick line.

See the items you can shop on sale right now, below.

