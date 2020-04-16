Unless you've sampled the beauty brand's cult-famous skin care before, the ingredient list for Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir might seem rather mysterious. Released on April 16, the brand-new $80 facial serum is formulated with polyglutamic acid, "golden" vitamin C (as in, real gold), and a Crystal Complex (as in, real crystals). The perks of the multipurpose Magic Serum are a laundry list all on their own, too: Layering on a few drops in the morning and before bed brightens, hydrates, and firms skin.

"Seeing is believing!" founder and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury tells The Zoe Report in an email. "My Magic Serum Crystal Elixir will turn around dull, tired winter skin — ready for spring! The magic matrix of supercharged ingredients awakens your skin’s potential for a tighter, more refined, lifted look."

You can thank those eye-catching ingredients for that. "Polyglutamic acid is a skin-moisturizing agent derived from soybeans. It is four times more powerful than hyaluronic acid in hydrating the skin," explains dermatologist Dr. Anjali Mahto. As for the gold-enhanced vitamin C, the luxe technique actually assists the typically finicky ingredient. "Traditional vitamin C is highly unstable and breaks down very quickly, so that much of it is not absorbed into the skin where it can have beneficial effects. When vitamin C is stabilized with gold, it allows for better penetration and activity to achieve desired results," says Dr. Mahto.

Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury

Then, there are the crystals "Since growing up in bohemian Ibiza, I have always been obsessed with the magic of crystals — from the heart-healing powers of rose quartz to the spiritual powers of my birthstone amethyst," Tilbury explains. "Darling, I have worked my magic to include trace elements of crystals in my new Magic Serum Crystal Elixir. The crystals are in an aqueous extract created from finely milled crystal."

Naturally, fans of the beauty brand — and Tilbury herself — are excited about the new launch. Before its debut on April 16, more than 8,000 people signed up for the serum's waitlist. Lucky for you, it's available to pick up on Charlotte Tilbury's website now, no wait required. Ahead, the new Magic Serum.

