If you measure the popularity of Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush collection by the 5,000 people who signed up for the bronzer pre-launch, then we can all unanimously agree that it's been a wild success. But what good would it really be if the foundations and powders in the acclaimed range were to immediately melt off your face when the inevitable heat wave strikes? With Charlotte Tilbury's new Airbrush Setting Spray, you can confront the relentless humidity with confidence knowing that they won't.

A solid setting spray is as much a summer essential as sunscreen and an unassailable deodorant. A little spritz ensures makeup longevity, even throughout those sweaty, steamy, sticky days that seem to run on for months. And while Charlotte Tilbury's fan-favorite Airbrush lineup claims to be "flawless," it, too, may have even fell victim to future heat waves if it weren't for the brand's newest launch.

The first-ever Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray, formulated with vitamin-rich aloe vera, moisture-locking Japanese green tea, and a pore-blurring aromatic resin derived from the bark of Greek Island trees, is slated to join the beloved Airbrush range on July 24.

The brand offered a limited number of handbag-sized versions in June and they sold out within 24 hours.

Charlotte Tilbury's setting spray not only claims to keep makeup fresh for 16 hours; it also adheres to the Airbrush standard of being feather-light. When the brand trialed it on 100 people, 99 agreed that it creates a "weightless veil."

The oil- and alcohol-free formula aims to hydrate skin, minimize pores, and seal your look without leaving a tacky finish like other setting sprays often do. The refreshing scent of citrus, florals, sweet musk, and coconut is a welcome bonus.

The full-sized (100-milliliter) bottle is $35 and the travel-sized (35-milliliter) bottle is $20. Both are live on CharlotteTilbury.com, where you can sign up to be notified when they drop in July.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.