No one does cool, edgy, and sophisticated style quite like Charlize Theron. The 44-year-old actor has always been one to make a statement on the red carpet — whether she’s donning an eye-catching gown or sporting a diamond bracelet as a hair accessory. Over her 25 years of working in Hollywood, the actor has earned herself an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and plenty of other awards. So naturally, as a woman with top-notch talent, she’s developed a sense of style to match her acting chops. Just look at Charlize Theron’s best looks from over the years, which will take you on the actor’s journey to her signature aesthetic.

While some of Hollywood’s household names develop a taste for classic pieces early on in their careers, Theron has always experimented with her style. The actor — who stars in The Old Guard, which is currently Netflix’s top-watched film — has tried just about every trend that has come and gone. From peak ‘90s looks like printed, form-fitting slip dresses and sheer mesh tops definitive of the early aughts to ensembles channeling Old Hollywood glamour, there’s no doubt Theron has worn it (and unsurprisingly, pulled it off).

Scroll down to see all of Theron’s best looks from her years of red carpet appearances and see how her style has evolved into what it’s become known as today.

1997 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images When in doubt, one can never go wrong with a simple black slip dress — which is what the actor wore to the Mad City Los Angeles Premiere in 1997.

1998 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The following year, Theron tapped into her love for edgy fashion wearing a form-fitting metallic dress to the New York Film Festival.

2000 Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images In 2000, Theron wore a quintessential early aughts trend — a flowing, floral-print slip dress with a matching scarf — to the premiere of The Legend of Bagger Vance.

2001 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Theron proved that she's not one to shy away from a bold look in a cutout gown at the 58th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

2002 Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images For a more casual take on her cool fashion, Theron wore a sheer lace top with a black bra underneath to the premiere of The Truth About Charlie. She completed her look with bootleg jeans and classic black pumps.

2003 Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theron went for a beaded feathered look to the UK premiere of The Italian Job, which marked the beginning of her foray into '20s-inspired looks.

2004 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2004 Cannes Film Festival, the actor opted for a classic off-shoulder gown in flowing satin. However, her strappy snake sandals added the tough edge she's known for.

2005 Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images For the Los Angeles premiere of Aeon Flux, Theron channeled Old Hollywood's classic fur stoles along with a flapper-style dress with velvet pumps.

2007 Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Theron's look for the Venice Film Festival called for drama with a metallic gown featuring a drop waist with layers of tulle to follow her.

2008 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Theron attended the MTV Movie Awards with a look that exemplified her sleek aesthetic with a structured bustier and skinny pants.

2012 George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2012 Golden Globes, Theron went for a more romantic look wearing a blush-hued gown with an oversized bow detail by Dior Haute Couture.

2013 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Theron took on the peplum trend when she attended the 2013 Academy Awards in a dress that was also designed by Dior Haute Couture.

2014 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2014, the actor attended Met Gala — whose theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion — wearing a black and white striped gown, also by Dior Haute Couture.

2015 Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Theron wore a black fringe leather mini dress to a photocall at the Cannes Film Festival, clearly showcasing her tough aesthetic.

2016 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actor attended the 2016 Oscars wearing a sleek red gown that featured a deep V-neck by Dior Haute Couture.

2017 Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Theron went with another sheer and fringed look for her Premiere of Atomic Blonde in 2017, embracing the essence of the film with her ensemble.

2020 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Dior ambassador wore another dress from the luxury label to the 2020 Golden Globes, which featured a black bustier stitched into a bright green gown.