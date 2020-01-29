There's no denying gold is one of Charlize Theron's colors. The actor has worn the sparkling shade in countless Dior campaigns, on numerous red carpets, and, in my own personal opinion, killed it in a skin-tight Tom Ford dress in 2015 (seriously, it's worth the Google). But, perhaps her greatest gold moment to date happened Tues. night when Charlize Theron's headband at the Costume Designers Guild Awards matched her golden dress sequin for sequin. Talk about walking into a room dripping in gold.

The Bombshell star was a Spotlight winner at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards show, which celebrates costume design in movies, television, and commercials, and her ensemble rightfully deserved all the attention. Aside from gliding around in a stunning sequined dress, Theron made her look literally head-to-toe gold with shimmering eye makeup by Kate Lee and a custom-made matching headband. It wasn't any old headband, either; this one sat atop her head like a sequined crown thanks to detailed crafting by hairstylist Adir Abergel and two other collaborators: stylist Leslie Fremar, and designer brand Louis Vuitton.

As you may know, there was no shortage of headband inspo in 2019. And while Theron's version follows the viral padded-top trend, it also features a slight twist in the middle, allowing the design to flow effortlessly. Truly, a crown fit for a queen.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

This isn't Theron's first time matching a sparkly hair accessory to her dress, though. The star recently lined her middle part with a Tiffany & Co. tennis bracelet to match her rhinestone-encrusted top on the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet. Although Theron absolutely nailed that look, rocking a bracelet on your head might not be the everyday vibe you're going for (especially since getting it out was, apparently, a "disaster"). On the other hand, a bold headband look is an easy one to copy.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead, a few headbands that, although not custom-made, will definitely add sparkle to any look.