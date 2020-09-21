Chanel Beauty & 25 Black Women In Beauty Just Announced An Exciting New Partnership

25 Black Women In Beauty's mission to cultivate safe spaces for Black women in the industry has existed since its inception in 2019. It continues to provide networking opportunities, opened the doors to Black women for high-demand jobs and connected influencers, brand owners, finance powerhouses and beauty executives alike. The organization's power and influence is recognized across the industry, and now, Chanel Beauty joins that esteemed list. The exciting announcement about the 25 BWB X Chanel corporate partnership was made on Sept. 16 via 25 BWB's Instagram.

The partnership came about through what 25 BWB is best at: creating networking opportunities amongst Black women. "One of the women in our network [works in the corporate office] at Chanel Beauty," Ella Gorgla, co-founder and CEO of 25 BWB tells TZR. "We just got to talking after she attended our Juneteenth event and, since then, it's really just been the power of the network." Gorgla says after pitching to Chanel, the rest was history. "We wanted to team up with a luxury brand, and Chanel was able to pull in their team," she says. "We had a few rounds of meetings and they really liked our mission."

While the specifics of the partnership are closely under wraps — Chanel was unable to provide a comment on the particulars of the collaboration — it's been revealed Chanel Beauty has in fact made a financial commitment. Gorgla didn't disclose the number, but she did disclose the duration of the partnership. "The amazing thing about them is that they didn't just commit for one year," Gorgla says. "They actually committed to two years with 25 BWB."

The first public event with the brand came on Sept. 17, with an invite-only Zoom presentation that drew members of the Chanel Beauty team, as well as finance powerhouses such as Thasunda Duckett, CEO of Chase consumer banking for JPMorgan Chase, and Nicole Irvin, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs for investment banking. The empowering event came with words from Gorgla and the Chanel team, messages about the importance of Black equity, and a makeup application tutorial from Tyron Machhausen, Chanel US makeup artist. Each attendee was gifted a jam-packed clutch filled to the brim with Chanel Beauty goodies. "Last night everyone could just experience a bit of the Chanel magic," Gorgla says. A goal of hers is that one of the next in-person 25 BWB dinners can be held at location with Chanel. "We have put that out into the universe and are hopeful we can make it happen," she says.

Check out how you can get involved with 25 BWB by visiting their website, or keep up with them through their Instagram page.