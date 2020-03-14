The season of weddings and engagements has arrived and chances are you have several ceremonies to attend in the coming months. Following thoughts likely include, bridal (and bridal-party) looks for each step along the way. And when you already have your wedding dress and flowers covered, nothing will finish it off quite like meaningful pieces for the big day and Ceremony’s vintage jewelry collection has all your bases covered.

An old adage has reinforced the belief that brides must have, something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue. If you’re hoping to carry a piece of history with you as you make your way down the aisle, Ceremony’s 'Something Old' collection will have a piece that not only checks off one of the boxes of the classic must-haves but also feels unique to you. As part of Ceremony’s mission to use recycled materials in its pieces, the company launched Something Old. As an ever-evolving collection of vintage jewelry handpicked by Hannah, Something Old brings every bride an inherently unique ring from another time.

Perhaps you’ve already become familiar with Ceremony and its modern, minimalist engagement rings and wedding bands. Founded by jewelry industry veterans Chelsea Nicholson and Jess Hannah, whose designs you may know from her eponymous line, J. Hannah, Ceremony creates rings meant to evolve with your relationship as it continues to grow, all while using ethically sourced, recycled diamonds and gold.

"The Something Old collection was a natural extension of our brand's ethos of reusing what already exists in the world. Our Ceremony collection is made from using recycled gold and diamonds, which means that all of our materials are being reused from existing jewelry (opposed to supporting new mining) to make our own designs," the founders tell The Zoe Report in an email. "With Something Old, to take our ethos of recycling and reusing even further, Jess hand-selected designs that already exist to curate a one-of-a-kind selection of vintage pieces.”

Courtesy of Ceremony

Whether it’s a glamorous option from the Art Deco era, a timeless European cut style, or a cool geometric band, Ceremony’s Something Old collection will without a doubt have something special for you.

Scroll down to shop TZR’s must-have picks from Ceremony’s Something Old collection below.