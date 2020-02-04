While some jewelry trends come on strong and quickly fade, others arrive more quietly, building momentum, until they become bonafide must-haves. The chunky chain trend is one of those moments. The weighty pieces have been gaining ground for awhile, but since the arrival of 2020, it looks like it's full steam ahead for these statement styles. And the new collection from celebrity approved jewelry brand Missoma is further proof this trend is on the rise.

Unveiled on Feb. 4, the new 30-piece TWISTED collection is now available to shop on Missoma's website. Bringing a true twist to classic silhouettes, the designs are inspired by the movement of rope and the bonds between chain links, which symbolizes strength and unity. And considering the London-based brand has already been worn by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle as well as a slew of celebs (including Margot Robbie, the Hadid sisters, Kaia Gerber, and many more) — there's no doubt these fresh styles are going to start popping up on its famous fans very soon.

"Opposites attract: in our friendships, relationships, and working lives we all need a myriad of personalities to be truly collaborative," said Marisa Hordern, Founder and Creative Director of Missoma. "TWISTED is a tribute to just that, with pieces designed to bring out and celebrate the side of yourself you may keep hidden or not always show the world."

Missoma

The bold twists, chains, and links on everything from necklaces and bracelets to rings and earrings make for pieces that'll bring both luxe texture and eye-catching dimension to your current jewelry lineup. And while every piece is worthy of your attention, if you're keen to sport a chunky chain necklace this season, there's one style in particular you should set your sights on — the Gold Chunky Radial Chain Necklace. Ringing in for $485, this ultra-chunky, contrasting design will bring a striking touch to any outfit.

Missoma

The collection also provides for impactful layering moments that you can wear daily. Case in point: The Gold Marina Double Chain Necklace, $343, with sit nicely with the Gold Coterie Chain Necklace, $232. Similarly, the $143 Gold Coterie Chain Bracelet will play well off of Missoma's first-ever bangle silhouette, $110.

The aforementioned styles are just the beginning when it comes to this collection though. Keep scrolling to start scooping up standout pieces from this celeb-approved brand, and then head over to the website to view even more.