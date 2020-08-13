Fragrance is meant to make you feel like a better you, a visceral experience that often transports you to a more pleasant place. That's something everyone could all use these days and the best new perfumes of 2020 have done a wonderful job in mastering just that.

The many blends seen this year are concocted with the clear intention of taking fragrance lovers to places they can't reach quite yet. "I’ve noticed an increase in destination fragrances," Kimberly Walker, founder of KIMBERLY New York, says. "These are scents that transport you to a different time or place. For example, Maison Margiela launched Coffee Break and Springtime In A Park, while Valentino released Born In Roma, and Atelier Cologne launched the Clementine California perfume. People are anxious to get out and travel and these fragrances give a taste of that."

As for the common fragrance notes that have assisted in these temporary vacations, Walker says rose and woodsy base notes have been trending. "KIMBERLY New York transports perfume lovers to a day at the museum with top-seller, Artsy Eau de Parfum. It’s a candy apple and sandalwood homage to a romantic day spent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City."

So if you're in need of a getaway in a bottle, check out the new 2020 fragrance launches that are providing just that.

New Perfumes 2020: Oriental

New Perfumes 2020: Florals

New Perfumes 2020: Fresh

New Perfumes 2020: Woody