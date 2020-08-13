The Best New Perfumes Of 2020 Are Like A Plane Ticket In A Bottle
Fragrance is meant to make you feel like a better you, a visceral experience that often transports you to a more pleasant place. That's something everyone could all use these days and the best new perfumes of 2020 have done a wonderful job in mastering just that.
The many blends seen this year are concocted with the clear intention of taking fragrance lovers to places they can't reach quite yet. "I’ve noticed an increase in destination fragrances," Kimberly Walker, founder of KIMBERLY New York, says. "These are scents that transport you to a different time or place. For example, Maison Margiela launched Coffee Break and Springtime In A Park, while Valentino released Born In Roma, and Atelier Cologne launched the Clementine California perfume. People are anxious to get out and travel and these fragrances give a taste of that."
As for the common fragrance notes that have assisted in these temporary vacations, Walker says rose and woodsy base notes have been trending. "KIMBERLY New York transports perfume lovers to a day at the museum with top-seller, Artsy Eau de Parfum. It’s a candy apple and sandalwood homage to a romantic day spent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City."
So if you're in need of a getaway in a bottle, check out the new 2020 fragrance launches that are providing just that.
New Perfumes 2020: Oriental
Yuzu, the rarest fruit of Japan, blends with bergamot and sandalwood for an aroma that's intoxicating and bold.
With amber and vanilla, The Eyes Of The Tiger is a distinctive addition to the brand's The Alchemist Garden collection.
With top notes of mandarin and petitgrain oils, mid notes of black tea and freesia, and bottom notes of vetiver oil and white cedar, this soft musk fragrance is ideal for fall days.
New Perfumes 2020: Florals
The name is self-explanatory. With notes of lily of the valley, green blackcurrant, and pear, you'll immediately be in the mood for a picnic in the park.
This bold floral scent of cassis, tangerine, and saffron is intoxicating for floral lovers. It's the quintessential summer perfume.
Tom Ford loves roses. So much so that he has a private rose garden of his own. This fragrance embodies the aroma of that floral oasis by blending rose de mai, and roses from Turkey and Bulgaria. However, the truest fragrance comes from the flowers' stems which, when blended with its blooms, creates an intoxicating redolence.
Artsy is as sweet as a romantic day at the museum. With notes of crushed violet and sandalwood, Artsy is a wonderful option for an everyday fragrance.
This isn't your typical floral blend. With base notes of violet leaf, Tokyo Blue, a late 2019 release, is a metallic scent meant for those veering away from sweet florals.
New Perfumes 2020: Fresh
A fragrance reminiscent of the heart of London, this blend of lemon, ginger, peony and rose is undeniably romantic.
Tuberose, orange blossom, and jasmine make this fragrance reminiscent of a springtime stroll.
Inspired by a Grecian villa, this fragrance of white linen and Mediterranean flowers feels like a sunset stroll by the sea.
The beautiful fragrance boasts notes of clementine from Italy, juniper berries from Turkey, and vetiver from Haiti. Give yourself a spritz, close your eyes, and dream of white sand beaches.
New Perfumes 2020: Woody
The smoky combination of coconut and tobacco leaf ruminates of a desert getaway.
“To me, it is the perfect flower, luxurious, elegant, pure and sophisticated,” Tom Ford says of the fragrance in a release. The luxurious scent of black truffle, black orchid, and patchouli is both sophisticated and powerful.
“I have always loved how scent can be one of the most visceral of memories, instantly taking you back to that dream vacation, the sleepover, or the embrace of a loved one," Minkoff said of her first fragrance in a release. "I hope that wearing my first signature fragrance, you will create unmistakable experiences that will keep you smiling.”
This warm and spicy fragrance of vetiver, vanilla, and bourbon is a moody scent that envelops woody scent lovers.