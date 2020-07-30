All eyes are always on the Royal Family and not just in the UK. Most of the globe awaits their next moves and the same can be said for their fashion choices, especially since being hidden away in lockdown. But on Jul. 28, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall, wore a fabric face mask — one of the first of the Royals to be seen wearing the safety measure. Her printed piece stylishly matched her denim dress as she made appearances in London on her first day back to Royal engagements. And Camilla's easy take on a co-ordinating summer set should carry over to your outfit rotation ASAP.

After she and her husband, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 back in March, Camilla looked every bit back to her stylish self while attending The National Gallery in London. To celebrate its first day of re-opening to the public on Jul. 28., Camilla wore a blue denim tea-length dress accessorized with a brooch and necklaces. Paired with a raffia handbag and neutral low heels, the half-zip-front style was complimented by everyone's new must-have accessory: a face mask.

It seems she may have taken a cue from fellow Royal Meghan Markle by matching her face mask to her ensemble. The peacock print mask in question is by British couture designer Fiona Clare and was a birthday gift from a friend. Though her £38 piece is predictably no longer available, it's her clever styling trick alone that's really worth noting.

JOHN RAINFORD / BACKGRID

The British government officially made it illegal to be in public without a mask on Jul. 24, so expect to start seeing the rest of the Royal crew follow suit. But in the meantime, there's no better time than the present to copy Camilla's look. Below, five swoon-worthy dresses with matching mask options.

