Current circumstances may now allow a typical Memorial Day weekend celebration, but even if you'll just be hanging out on your fire escape or on your porch, take the chance to dress up for the occasion. If you need some inspiration for a socially-distanced backyard BBQ look, Camila Mendes' Jacquemus top is the perfect piece to start with since it strikes the balance between comfortable and presentable.

The 25-year-old just added herself to the list of trends-setters that have officially ushered in the bowling shirt trend this season. Its laid-back nature is ideal for casual grocery runs or as a swim cover-up but a polished one can also be made elevated when needed. While grabbing coffee on May 20, Mendes styled the top with a pair of high-rise jeans with a frayed ankle hem. The combo is an alternative to comfy cotton sweats that still embodies the current moment's relaxed attitude on dressing. To finish the look, she slipped on a pair of Reebok athletic slide sandals (which are on sale right now) and a pair of cat-eye glasses.

Camila's Jacquemus shirt is from the French label's Spring/Summer 2020 collection, (who could forget the runway show held in a lavender field?) but her exact style of the 'La Chemise Vallena' from the David Hockney-inspired collection is now sold out. However, the brand has a handful of similar patterns in the same boxy bowling shirt style, like retro stripes and watercolor gingham. But if you're eyeing her sunburst color-way, the brands latest version is covered in pink doodled daisies with a similar feel.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For her handbag, Camila also chose another trendy fashion label, By Far, opting for a black iteration of the brand's '90s-inspired Billy bag. If any of the brands past mega-popular drops are indicators, this one's bound to sell out sooner rather than later.

Below, shop options to help you pull off Camila's casual-cool ensemble as you transition your closet for summer.

