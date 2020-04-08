Confident, sophisticated, and sexy — those are the three words that describe the first-ever Camila Coehlo swim line for Revolve, the influencer-turned-designer tells TZR. Apr. 8 marks the arrival of the 16-piece surprise collection, as well as the inauguration of swimwear into Camila Coelho Collection's repertoire. Starting at just $78, each design is made to integrate seamlessly into your swimwear and ready-to-wear wardrobes. What's more: This is only the first of a tidal wave of drops, which Coelho will be rolling out month-by-month throughout the summer.

"This first one, I feel like it's a bit unexpected," laughs Coelho, whose eponymous brand made a notable debut on Revolve less than a year ago. "Because I'm Brazilian — I love color, I love print — but for the first drop, I decided I wanted it to be more inspired by the confident women, who loves to travel, who's on the go — at the beach, on the boat, at the pool. It's very sophisticated; the colors are more neutral. I call this more of the basic one."

This drop features a rotation of one-pieces and bikinis in a mix of solid shades. Each suit comes in one of four neutral, earthy hues — black, white, sea breeze, and camel — all of which look super luxe when hanging dockside or wading in turquoise waters.

COURTESY OF CAMILA COELHO COLLECTION

With super high-waisted cuts across all suits, the collection is likely to strike a happy medium between fuller-coverage swim bottoms and the itty-bity Brazilian cuts, she says. "I feel that girls today are much more confident wearing a smaller bottom," says Coelho. "That's something that I definitely brought from my Brazilian roots."

It was important to Coelho to develop versatile staple pieces that integrated easily into a women's everyday wardrobe. "A lot of times, girls spend a lot of money on swim, and they wear it once or twice, and then they don't want to be photographed again in it," she says. To mitigate that, Coelho designed swim that can be snuck into outfits, too. "The tops can be worn with a beautiful button-up blouse; or, you can wear a one-piece with linen pants to the beach, or out [at night] with a blazer." With capsule-wardrobing on the rise, having a few swimsuits that disguise as RTW will make your closet twice as sustainable, while also stretching your investment.

COURTESY OF CAMILA COELHO COLLECTION COURTESY OF CAMILA COELHO COLLECTION

Coelho's goal for this line was simple: create swim for women everywhere. "I do have a global following, but when I launched my brand, I still doubted. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, is only one type of girl gonna wear my brand?' It was kind of a scary thing to think about. And when I see everyone — Latinas, Middle Easterners, Asian girls — all wearing and tagging my brand, it makes me so happy. It's a brand that represents all different types of women."

As if the first 16 pieces weren't enough to shout about, dozens of swimsuits still have yet to drop. "There's so many fun things coming, I wish I could show everything already!" laughs Coelho. "Going forward, you'll see tropical prints, and some colors as well. The collection will get much more colorful. I can't wait!"

Until then, shop the full first drop, ahead.

