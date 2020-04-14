Right now, you probably have more bottles of hand sanitizer than serums scattered around your home. It's become a staple in many peoples' daily routines, but it's hard to ignore that almost all of these bottles are single-use plastics, and there are a lot of them. But during times like this, when health comes first, focusing on finding an eco-conscious version isn't always top of mind. Fortunately, by Humankind launched a hand sanitizer, which means it's now easier to actually consider the environment and the safety of you and everyone around you. Released on April 14, you can shop its new alcohol-based hand sanitizers ($20 each), which were designed refill the containers you've already been using religiously the last few months.

While alcohol-based sanitizers (with at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropanol) are CDC-approved and helpful in reducing the spread of germs when used correctly, the thought of using them nonstop for an indefinite amount of time might make your formerly ultra-moisturized skin cringe. But luckily, this isn't something that by Humankind ignored; instead the beauty brand loaded its hand sanitizers with hydrating ingredient hyaluronic acid to help counteract the drying effects of alcohol, so you can sanitize, moisturize, and repeat.

Like all by Humankind products, the hand sanitizer also takes an earth-friendly approach. The brand is known for its unique ways of reducing single-use plastics in body care and hygiene products (read: dissolvable tablet mouthwashes, refillable deodorants, and shampoo bars), so it would make sense for it to create hand sanitizers in a time like this with the same eco-friendly standards. By Humankind has gone about this in two ways for its new product: It produced bottles made of aluminum — a metal that can be recycled or reused for years — and it made them in a bulk size to reduce the number of bottles needed altogether. Plus, the brand offers a discounted subscription service so you can keep refilling your plastic bottles instead of replacing them.

And because the world needs all the love it can get right now, $1 of every hand sanitizer purchase will go to Robin Hood’s Relief Fund. Which means you can indirectly help vulnerable communities and residents in New York City who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic when you make a purchase.

Shop the new hand sanitizers on by Humankind's website now.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.