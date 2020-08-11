Since 2017, many great visionaries have designed for the house of Bvlgari. Through its “Serpenti Through the Eyes Of” series, the Roman luxury brand has tapped designers from Alexander Wang to Nicholas Kirkwood, all with one assignment: reinterpret Bvlgari's signature snake motif in their own way. This has lead to countless iterations, all of which placed each creative's own imprint on the heritage brand's iconic silhouettes. The very latest to take the challenge is Yoon Ahn, Korean-American designer and Creative Director of Ambush (one of countless other accolades — there's also her illustrious DJ career and seat at the helm of Dior Men's Jewelry). Thus, the Ambush x Bvlgari bag launch is major cause for celebration — and it's calling on a slew of other multitalented friends.

For the collaboration, Ambush revamped brand's storied "Serpenti Forever" bag, which is know for its timeless, feminine silhouette and on-trend top handle. There's three supple leather handbags (with just one Aluminum exception), all in eye-popping colors that are destined for day-to-night wear. Take, for example, the Serpenti belt bag, which can be worn over the shoulder or saddled around the waist. Alternatively, the Serpenti Minaudière plays with the heart-shaped coil that snakes naturally form, offering a playful, novelty bag-worthy option. The serpent itself features stoney eyes — mother-of-pearl for black bags, and black onyx for colorful options. Like everything Anh creates, her immersion in pop culture through her younger years had a profound influence on this collection — all while remaining true to Bvlgari's brand codes.

“For this capsule collection I wanted to express the bold and contemporary character of Serpenti," shared Anh in the collection's press release. "Snakes are wondrous and fascinating creatures of nature but with Bvlgari they also became a symbol of glamour in constant evolution." The campaign called on megawatt talents who are as youthful and timeless as the designs themselves, including supermodel and brand muse Bella Hadid and 25-year-old fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell (who rose to fame after shooting Beyonce's Vogue cover for its 2019 September issue).

Net net: while the snakeskin trend is currently taking pause, the serpent motif is alive and well in 2020. To pre-order the updated silhouettes, continue ahead:

