Bossy Cosmetics’ Summer Sale Includes 30% Off Everything You Need For The Perfect Matte Lip
If it's been a while since you've reached your hand into your gloss collection or swiped a fresh shade of lipstick, you're not alone. Not every video meeting calls for Ruby Woo and your signature nude lip isn't necessarily needed when you're just chilling at home. But if you've missed the feeling, Bossy Cosmetics' summer sale is here to convince you to start swatching once again.
The sale began mid-July, which means you can now get 30 percent off when you use the code the BOSSUP on the brand's beloved liquid matte lipsticks and lip liners that are made with ambitious women in mind. And to show its fans extra love, Bossy Cosmetics will be running this sale until September 22. The velvety liquid lippies each have a matching liner to round out your entire lip experience, and since both product categories are on sale, there's no point in missing out.
The company, founded by Aishetu Fatima Dozie, firmly believes in lipstick's ability to empower women, and the brand is right. For so many makeup wearers, lip products often give you that extra little oomph you need before walking out the door. With shades aptly named things like Hustle, Bombshell, and Vixen, it's hard not to feel flawless when you put one on. And, to make your lipstick shopping experience a little more special, the brand also gives customers the option to make a donation to a charity that supports women on its site.
Ahead, a few of the stunning shades that are currently on sale.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
For a pink taupe that works for any occasion, you'll want to turn to Ritzy. A color like this pairs perfectly with something like a brown smoky eye or colorful liner. Get it now while it's $11.89.
This vibrant and bold liner is now available for $9.80 and is reminiscent of the brightest berries. Infused with shea butter, you won't be left with dry lips after your lip color is long gone.
No lipstick collection is complete without the perfect red. This shade strikes a beautiful balance between a bright apple red and a deep maroon, plus its orange creamcicle and sugar cookie scent is beyond irresistible. It's worth stocking up on, especially while it's on sale for $11.89.
Ideal for a nude lip or even a '90s-inspired look, this deep brown pencil provides everything you need for lipstick that looks sharp and feather-free. Snag it while it's discounted down to $9.80.
Pink is another classic color your makeup bag can't go without. This particular shade is currently on sale for $11.89 and isn't overwhelmingly bright, but still gives you a bit more color than your usual range of nudes.
Hot pink is making its way back into fashion, and this lip liner makes a case for bringing this color back into makeup. The highly pigmented formula glides on easily and is now available for $9.80.