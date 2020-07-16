If it's been a while since you've reached your hand into your gloss collection or swiped a fresh shade of lipstick, you're not alone. Not every video meeting calls for Ruby Woo and your signature nude lip isn't necessarily needed when you're just chilling at home. But if you've missed the feeling, Bossy Cosmetics' summer sale is here to convince you to start swatching once again.

The sale began mid-July, which means you can now get 30 percent off when you use the code the BOSSUP on the brand's beloved liquid matte lipsticks and lip liners that are made with ambitious women in mind. And to show its fans extra love, Bossy Cosmetics will be running this sale until September 22. The velvety liquid lippies each have a matching liner to round out your entire lip experience, and since both product categories are on sale, there's no point in missing out.

The company, founded by Aishetu Fatima Dozie, firmly believes in lipstick's ability to empower women, and the brand is right. For so many makeup wearers, lip products often give you that extra little oomph you need before walking out the door. With shades aptly named things like Hustle, Bombshell, and Vixen, it's hard not to feel flawless when you put one on. And, to make your lipstick shopping experience a little more special, the brand also gives customers the option to make a donation to a charity that supports women on its site.

Ahead, a few of the stunning shades that are currently on sale.

