While lipstick may not be in your daily routine right now because of coronavirus and face masks, there will be a day when the product reigns supreme again. And Bossy Cosmetics' Power Woman Essentials collection will be there waiting for you. The slow-release collection will eventually include velvet lipsticks, eyeshadow, blush, and highlighter, but the brand kicked things off on July 13 with five bold liquid lipsticks you're going to want to swipe as soon as you can (even if it's just for wearing around the house).

In true Bossy Cosmetics fashion, the $26 apiece lipsticks come in five different shades — Wisdom, Faith, Courage, Bravery, and Hustle — titled for what brand owner Aishetu Fatima Dozie believes are "five essential attributes that power women — bosses — need as we navigate our personal and professional journeys." And if the word "professional" has you thinking these shades are muted or subtle, the brand is here to remind you professional doesn't necessarily mean boring.

For starters, two of the shades — Wisdom, a bright orange, and Hustle, a deep purple — include iridescent and shimmer finishes on top of their already daring colors. While the other three have standard matte finishes, their hues speak for themselves: Courage is a pop-y coral; Bravery is an electric fuchsia; and Faith is a classic, bold red.

Courtesy of Bossy Cosmetics

As bright as these colors are, though, they aren't quite as bold as some of the other makeup trends popping up in 2020 (ahem, neon and cyanic blues). Meaning, they're a great option for everyday wear, from the workplace to a get together, when you're feeling something a tad more exciting than mauve or rosy pink.

Snag the lipsticks exclusively on Bossy Cosmetics' site, and keep your eyes peeled for the rest of the Power Woman Essentials collection to come. Below, all five shades available now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.