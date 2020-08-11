Bleusalt is not new to the designing for the style set. It was only a few years ago that It-girl Cindy Crawford reached out to the brand's Founder and CEO, Lydie Benson, and asked if she could recreate her go-to pants in Bleusalt's cloud-soft texture. Thus, the 'Cindy Pant' was born — and it's been a crown jewel for the brand ever since. So, it should come as no surprise that, just a few years later, Bleusalt would design an all-new pair of paints for another muse: her daughter. Kaia Gerber, one of the most recognized faces in fashion today, is giving all-new silhouette the It-girl treatment, hence why it's literally named after her. Bleusalt's new 'Kaia Pant' launched on Aug. 10, and fashion girls everywhere have been adding them to cart since.

The new addition to the Bleusalt repertoire dropped with a post on Gerber's Instagram, for which she styled the pant's Navy shade with a terracotta-hued bralette — all against a verdant, outdoorsy backdrop. Though there's still time before the exact pant totally sells out, there are four other color-ways to choose from in case it does. Take, for example, the brand's camel hue, which is slated to be a major color trend this fall. Or, if you're looking to make the most of summer whites before Labor Day (or tuck away some crisp ones for winter), the blanched pant is getting tons of love on IG as well. The best part? All styles are antimicrobial and sustainable.

All Bleusalt materials are made from beechwood. Because Beechtrees self-propagate, their rejuvenation does not require artificial irrigation or planting. Thus, fabric made from the fibre is vegan and cruelty-free — aside from being sumptuously soft and breathable. For each pant sold, Bleusalt will also donate 20% of all sales to A Sense of Home, which provides housing, furniture and other home goods for youth aging out of the foster care system and facing homelessness.

“I was so excited when our long-time family friend, Lyndie, approached me with the idea of 'The Kaia Pant,'" shared Gerber in the drop's press release. "When the decision was made to donate ... to A Sense Of Home — an organization very near and dear to my heart — it made this design even more meaningful to me.”

To shop Kaia Gerber's namesake pants in all five color-ways, continue ahead:

