Considering we're spending more time in our homes than ever before, there's one sale category you absolutely shouldn't miss this year — that is, the Black Friday home decor deals. And though RetailMeNot reports that fewer Americans will be shopping over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend in 2020 than in 2019, that hasn't stopped retailers from handing out some amazing markdowns.

In fact, there are still so many to choose from, it's kind of overwhelming — which is why The Zoe Report has stepped in to round up the best of the best, so you can use your holiday weekend to relax rather than stress about finding out who's discounted what.

Though RetailMeNot also reports that electronics remain the most popular holiday gifts in the US, it's hard to imagine that you could go wrong with a present that would make someone's home a more enjoyable place to spend all their waking hours, so ahead, TZR has rounded up the Black Friday home decor deals you absolutely shouldn't miss this year. The best ones, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Article

Article's Black Friday sale has already started and will last until Nov. 30. You can find all of its deals on a dedicated Black Friday page, which features a large selection of products that have already been marked down.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: ABC Carpet & Home

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, ABC Carpet & Home will be offering 30% off brand-wide online and in-store.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Crane & Canopy

Use the code YAY20 from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 on Crane & Canopy to get 20% off bedding, sheets, and decor.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: simplehuman

Starting Nov. 25 and running until Nov. 30, simplehuman's top-selling products will be up to 25% off.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Here For The Burn

Use the code HOLIBURN Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 to get 15% off everything on Here For The Burn's site.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: MINNA

MINNA's ethically made home goods will all be 15% off starting Nov. 28 until Nov. 30 — just use code SMALLBIZ15 at checkout to get the discount.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Allswell

Allswell kicked off a pre-Thanksgiving sale that's happening now through Nov. 23 and includes 20% off everything excluding the Allswell Mattress and Mattress Toppers with code GOBBLE20. Then, on Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, everything on its site besides the Allswell Mattress will be 25% off for Black Friday with the code TURKEY25.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Bed Bath & Beyond

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, shoppers will get 20% off their entire online purchases. Entire in-store purchases will get 25% off on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, including curbside and store pick-up orders.