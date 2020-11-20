The Zoe Report
Black Friday 2020 Home Decor Sales To Shop Over The Holiday Weekend

By Anna Buckman
Considering we're spending more time in our homes than ever before, there's one sale category you absolutely shouldn't miss this year — that is, the Black Friday home decor deals. And though RetailMeNot reports that fewer Americans will be shopping over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend in 2020 than in 2019, that hasn't stopped retailers from handing out some amazing markdowns.

In fact, there are still so many to choose from, it's kind of overwhelming — which is why The Zoe Report has stepped in to round up the best of the best, so you can use your holiday weekend to relax rather than stress about finding out who's discounted what.

Though RetailMeNot also reports that electronics remain the most popular holiday gifts in the US, it's hard to imagine that you could go wrong with a present that would make someone's home a more enjoyable place to spend all their waking hours, so ahead, TZR has rounded up the Black Friday home decor deals you absolutely shouldn't miss this year. The best ones, below.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Article

Article's Black Friday sale has already started and will last until Nov. 30. You can find all of its deals on a dedicated Black Friday page, which features a large selection of products that have already been marked down.

Oscuro Teres Tan Dining Chair
$259
Article

This luxe leather dining chair is marked down to $199 in Article's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: ABC Carpet & Home

From Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, ABC Carpet & Home will be offering 30% off brand-wide online and in-store.

Bottle Vase Khaki Rose
$45
ABC Carpet & Home

Get 30 percent off decor items like this beautiful rose-colored vase during ABC Carpet & Home's Black Friday sale.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Crane & Canopy

Use the code YAY20 from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30 on Crane & Canopy to get 20% off bedding, sheets, and decor.

The French Blue Striped Throw Pillow
$34
Crane & Canopy

You'll be able to get 20 percent off pieces like this beautiful striped pillow during Crane & Canopy's markdowns.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: simplehuman

Starting Nov. 25 and running until Nov. 30, simplehuman's top-selling products will be up to 25% off.

Rechargeable Liquid Sensor Pump
$60
simplehuman

During simplehuman's Black Friday sale, you can score this liquid sensor pump for 20 percent off.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Here For The Burn

Use the code HOLIBURN Nov. 27 through Nov. 30 to get 15% off everything on Here For The Burn's site.

100% That Holiday Candle
$35
Here For the Burn

All of Here For The Burn's cheeky candles will be 15 percent off during its Black Friday sale.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: MINNA

MINNA's ethically made home goods will all be 15% off starting Nov. 28 until Nov. 30 — just use code SMALLBIZ15 at checkout to get the discount.

Blocks Basket Large
$260
MINNA

Gift this beautiful basket, which will be $221 during the sale, to the organization lover in your life.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Allswell

Allswell kicked off a pre-Thanksgiving sale that's happening now through Nov. 23 and includes 20% off everything excluding the Allswell Mattress and Mattress Toppers with code GOBBLE20. Then, on Nov. 24 through Nov. 30, everything on its site besides the Allswell Mattress will be 25% off for Black Friday with the code TURKEY25.

Organic Matelasse Feather Stripe Duvet Cover Set
$155
Allswell

Use the code at checkout during Allswell's Black Friday sale to get this set for $116.25.

Black Friday Home Decor Sale: Bed Bath & Beyond

From Nov. 26 through Nov. 28, shoppers will get 20% off their entire online purchases. Entire in-store purchases will get 25% off on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, including curbside and store pick-up orders.

Ginny Table Lamp in Blue/White
$59.99
One Kings Lane Open House

Your entire online order will be 20 percent off during Bed Bath & Beyond's Black Friday sale, so you can snag pieces like this chic lamp for less.