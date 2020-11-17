Article's Black Friday 2020 Sale Features Up To 50% Off — & It's Already Started
There are a few Black Friday sales you can pretty much always count on to be good: Article's Black Friday sale is one of them. The furniture retailer is already affordable and carries a massive selection of trendy, minimalist styles — so when it marks a large chunk of that selection up to 50% off, you don't walk, you run to shop.
That's exactly what Article did this year — and not only that, but it started its sale way early (apparently there *are* some upsides to 2020), so you can start shopping now and fill your cart until Nov. 30. It's not a complicated one, either — there are no minimums to hit or promo codes to plug in, but rather just a section of already discounted products to choose from (with seriously good prices, at that).
And while much of what's included is on the smaller side — sadly, the edit isn't exactly stacked with sofas, though there are a select few — there are plenty of classics you've probably been eyeing along with some of 2020's biggest trends (looking at you, chic rattan dining chair).
Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling for the deals you can't miss before this sale's over.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Get in on this year's rattan trend with this chic dining chair, now on sale for $159.
Want to really embrace the rattan trend? Double up on the material in a few different colors with this black daybed, which is the perfect addition to any covered outdoor space (and is on sale for $699).
The best way to make your rattan feel less summery? A sheepskin throw or pillow, like this one that's on sale for $39.
Refresh your summer rug with this dark, handwoven option while it's marked down to $629.
There are a *few* sofas in Article's Black Friday sale, including this sleek white sectional that's discounted to $1,799.
Everyone could use a little more light in their life these days, so invest in a simple lamp like this minimalist option, now $129.
This solid wood table features two removable leaves, so you can make it bigger when it's finally possible to have parties again, or leave it small and use it as an oversized desk situation. Right now, it's marked down to $1,199.
These classic dining chairs will never go out of style, and right now, you can snag them for $209 apiece.