There are a few Black Friday sales you can pretty much always count on to be good: Article's Black Friday sale is one of them. The furniture retailer is already affordable and carries a massive selection of trendy, minimalist styles — so when it marks a large chunk of that selection up to 50% off, you don't walk, you run to shop.

That's exactly what Article did this year — and not only that, but it started its sale way early (apparently there *are* some upsides to 2020), so you can start shopping now and fill your cart until Nov. 30. It's not a complicated one, either — there are no minimums to hit or promo codes to plug in, but rather just a section of already discounted products to choose from (with seriously good prices, at that).

And while much of what's included is on the smaller side — sadly, the edit isn't exactly stacked with sofas, though there are a select few — there are plenty of classics you've probably been eyeing along with some of 2020's biggest trends (looking at you, chic rattan dining chair).

Not sure where to start? Keep scrolling for the deals you can't miss before this sale's over.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.