If you know about Bite Beauty, you know about its beloved lip products. The brand not only stocks several ways to brighten your lips (and has its own physical "lip labs" in select cities where you can create custom shades), it also has an entire line of lip care, because anyone who uses lipstick knows that slathering a colorful formula onto a dry, flaky pout doesn't exactly work. It's both the thoughtfulness and thorough offerings of the brand that's made it a beloved name in the beauty community, which is why Bite Beauty's Friends & Family sale is one you probably want to take note of.

It's a rarity for cult-favorite products like the brand's highly rated lip crayon to get marked down so much, but that's exactly what you'll find from now through April 6 on BiteBeauty.com. The brand is offering 30 percent off sitewide (and free shipping on orders over $35) during this time, so its range of lip products and even its recently launched complexion line is discounted. And with so many products included, there are a *lot* of best-sellers and cult favorites that are now on sale.

Along with that beloved matte lip crayon (which boasts more than 600 five-star reviews, in case you needed more convincing), the brand's foundation is also 30 percent off. The product, which debuted in January, also has more than 600 five-star reviews, and is now on sale for $27.65 (it was originally $39.50). But of course, you can also just stick with lip products — in which case, you definitely shouldn't miss the discounted lip scrub, which is now $15.40 and a must-have in any lipstick lover's makeup bag.

There are a lot more products marked down in this sitewide sale, and it's only happening for a few days — so keep scrolling to see a few you should definitely stock up on before it ends.

