You may think that the biggest celebrities in the world have managed to come out of this dumpster fire of a year unscathed, but it seems even the most famous people are looking back on 2020 with disdain. In fact, Queen Bey herself is giving a middle finger to the past 12 months — though naturally, she's doing it in style. Through an Instagram post on Dec. 28, the singer's cousin, Angie Beyince, shared that Beyoncé gifted a "2020" necklace to the women in her life featuring a cheeky way of letting her thoughts on the year be known.

Specifically, the custom piece included a gold pendant in the shape of 2020, with the number zero in the center shaped to look like a middle finger sticking up. And clearly, Beyoncé's inner circle shared in her sentiment. "When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental," wrote Beyince in her caption. "2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world."

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, also received one of the necklaces and shared a similar message of her own on Instagram. "f__k 2020 two many losses !!! But it is almost over and we are still here !!!" she wrote, including a picture of her wearing the gift and showing just how subtle the funny piece actually is.

Naturally, the relatable gift got plenty of love from the comments section. "That necklace is the truth," said Octavia Spencer, a statement that got 212 likes and counting. Still others left joking comments like "Let me go check the mailbox," essentially stating how the rest of us are feeling about needing one of these hilarious pieces, too.

Cheeky jewelry aside, Beyoncé touched on how 2020 has affected her life in an interview with Edward Enninful for British Vogue earlier this year, saying the events of the past 12 months have left her "absolutely changed" as a person and discussing how she plans to move forward.

"It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed," said Beyoncé. "I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life." Clearly, that includes remembering to laugh and finding a little humor in the everyday — something we could all learn from as we enter 2021.