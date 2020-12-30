Getting your makeup to actually stay on your face while wearing a mask has been one of the most intriguing — and irritating — beauty tasks. It doesn't seem to matter if you go maximalist with a full powder bake or minimalist; actually, that route can be even more difficult to keep smudge-free, since most low-key products offer a dewy finish that, while pretty, smears so fast once you pop on a mask. All in all, it seems like the launch of the new Benefit Cosmetics POREfessional Super Setter couldn't be timed more perfectly — because a good setting spray is the answer to keeping your makeup in tact beneath a face mask.

Revealed this month on Dec. 26, the new launch also serves as an expansion to Benefit's fan-favorite POREfessional product family, which has mostly offered up face-blurring primers in the past. Likewise, this new $32 setting spray does include pore-minimizing power, lining it up to be a new go-to for anyone who already uses the primer.

However, the real win here is how long it's going to keep your makeup looking its best. According to a test the brand ran with 20 women, the POREfessional Super Setter does its makeup-setting magic for 16 hours, all while being waterproof, smudge-proof, sweat-proof, and alcohol-free. (A win for anyone majorly into skin care.) While this doesn't necessarily factor in the wear and tear of a face mask, a powerful setting spray will help give your makeup a fighting chance, even when your mask sits directly on the bridge of your nose.

Wondering how it works? Good question. In a digital press release, Benefit's Senior Vice President of Product Innovation, Kate Helfrich, explained how the formula includes the brand's pore-blurring powder as well as a "polymer film former that's dissolved in water to create a weightless, invisible, uniform film." According to Helfrich, this film "acts like a shield" on your face and over your makeup, making it less likely to fade or smudge as you go about your day.

Basically, a necessity these days. Pick up the POREfessional Super Setter on BenefitCosmetics.com or at select stockists like Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

