The stem cell-centered brand that Victoria Beckham entrusted with her debut skincare launch last year is now churning out a TFC8-powered cream to address your chapped, overwashed hands on a scientific level. Drawing on decades of research, Leipzig University professor and skin care mastermind Augustinus Bader's latest creation, The Hand Treatment, is so complex you'd almost expect it to be slapped with an Rx label. But high grade as it is, you can buy it over the counter — and you should, like, right now.

Hand dryness has been a trending topic of late, what with all the incessant hand-washing and frequent use of alcohol-infused gels that's been happening. And this, according to Allure's recent interview with Augustinus Bader CEO and cofounder Charles Rosier, was the driving force behind the brand's new addition: a hand treatment that uses patented technology to nourish, soothe, and protect your not-so-healthy hands.

The cream is made with Augustinus Bader's signature TFC8 formula, which you may recognize from Victoria Beckham Beauty's 2019 collab with the brand, resulting in VB's inaugural skin product, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer (and the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum that came after it).

The TFC8 technology is comprised of amino acids, vitamins, and "synthesized versions of molecules found naturally in skin." It specifically targets cells that produce melanin, i.e. the stuff that causes redness, age spots, and hyperpigmentation.

The Hand Treatment's moisturizing properties are owed to glycerin, sustainably sourced shea butter, vitamin E, and honey. The addition of white peony extract also helps to soothe dry skin and protect it against polluters. It shares some of its makeup with The Body Cream — an Augustinus Bader fave — but is more absorbent and safeguarding.

Created as an antidote to the constant hand-washing these times require, The Hand Treatment isn't the first public service Augustinus Bader has facilitated in light of the pandemic. In early April, the brand announced that it was donating 12,000 face creams to hospitals around the world "in an effort to help soothe the bruised and sore faces of our healthcare workers." A month later, it donated 60,000 tubes of a self-made hand sanitizer to frontline workers.

The hand cream is now available for pre-order ($50 apiece, but your hands would likely argue it's worth it) on AugustinusBader.com. Products are expected to ship by May 23.

