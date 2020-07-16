To whip up a moisturizer and instantly become a regular feature on every celebrity's Instagram feed is a skincare newcomer's fantasy, but a reality only for Augustinus Bader, mastermind behind The Cream you likely know and love. Until now, the German professor's namesake brand has kept to luxury, texture-varying lotions, all powered by its proprietary Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), but Augustinus Bader's newest addition, The Cream Cleansing Gel, is the first of his beloved lineup to target Step One of the universal morning routine.

The July 9 drop is the first of three this month, a sizable launch for a brand that has introduced just five products since its debut in early 2018. Per Glossy, following the new cleanser will be The Body Lotion — not to be confused with The Body Cream — and The Body Oil, both to be introduced later in July.

The Cream Cleansing Gel is reportedly Augustinus Bader's response to the influx of customer inquiries about what to precede his extravagant creams with. "We looked at the cleansers on the market — and some that are widely used — and Augustinus' first reaction was that they were not incredibly healthy or good for the skin," CEO Charles Rosier told Glossy.

The new $65 cream-gel wash is formulated with the brand's signature, patented TFC8 technology, of course — that is: a 40-ingredient cocktail that helps usher key nutrients directly to your skin cells — as well as rose flower water, cucumber extract, and aloe vera leaf juice. It's lightweight, hydrating, non-foaming, fragrance-free, and works for all skin types.

Bader, a professor of applied stem cell biology and cell technology at the University of Leipzig, has long celebrated the "shared biology" of our skin, even while also acknowledging its individuality. The tagline for a 2019 campaign, for example, was "7.5 Billion Skin Types. One Cream." The idea behind The Cream Cleansing Gel — and all Augustinus Bader products, for that matter — is that it's suitable for the bone-dry and oilies alike.

If the latest addition manages to amass but a mere fraction of its predecessors' following, it's likely to win over the likes of Margot Robbie, Alexa Chung, and Victoria Beckham (who loves the line so much she partnered with it on a Cell Rejuvenating collection).

