If your long weekend itinerary includes penciling in some online shopping, it's time to start planning. Aritzia's Memorial Day Sale is arguably one of the most important shopping opportunities to set an alarm for this weekend with select styles reaching up to 50 percent off. Starting Friday May 22, the weekend of savings sprawls across the Canadian destination's many in-house labels, and includes many of the trendy pieces known to sell out quickly.

One reason many shoppers turn to Aritzia is the fact that it doesn't stick to one type of clothing, it fits a diverse range of personal styles. From polished workwear to trendy gym attire, it's simply the one-stop-shop you can count on for whatever happens to be a need of yours at the moment. If you've perused the sale section lately, you know that it was already teaming with covet-able pieces, so the weekend blowout will almost be too good.

Even some of the brands best-selling items are discounted for major savings. For example, its jeans line Denim Forum has countless killer options in the mix like The Maya Trouser which is summers favorite style for its dramatic boot cut and vintage light wash. Also, don't miss the season-less ribbed midi skirt, the Knit Slit Skirt, that's almost half-priced right now. Or, use the timely opportunity to commit to those summer pieces that you've left to the last minute. Or, on the other hand, if your warm-weather rotation is already thoroughly complete Aritzia's discounts include plenty of winter gear as well like this quintessential puffer coat or an edgy faux leather blouse by the brands Babaton line.

There's no discount code needed to save, and all sale prices will apply automatically. Predictably, you should prepare for the best of the batch to go quickly, so start priming your cart now. And since there's literally thousands of discounted styles to scroll through, kick things off with just a handful of the must-see items ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.