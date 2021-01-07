Eagle-eyed shoppers know it's pretty easy to find a good deal at Anthropologie — the whimsical retailer practically always has a stocked sale section with surprisingly good finds. That said, it's not every day it marks down its markdowns — but that's exactly what's happening right now with Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale.

For a limited time, the store is offering an extra 50 percent off its sale items in stores and online, which are already marked up to 70 percent off. Even better? There are few exceptions besides furniture, all of which you can view on the sale's details page.

Even with that notable exception, there's still furniture on sale (it's just not an extra 50 percent off) and a lot of home decor. And surprisingly, that includes some of the past year's most major trends.

If you're looking for a big refresh in your home to start the new year off right, don't miss the Tara Rattan Chandelier. It goes down to just $314.98 when you add it to cart, and will provide an ultra-trendy touch to any room you add it to. (Maybe pair it with this cozy Flora Faux Fur Throw Blanket to ensure it doesn't look too summery in your space this winter.) Or, indulge in the cottagecore trend with a few accessories from the sale; for less than $20, you can add a grandma-chic touch with pieces like the Woven Billie Pillow.

There's a lot more to peruse, and the deals are seriously good — so don't wait any longer to start shopping. Continue scrolling for a few of The Zoe Report's top picks, and then head over to Anthropologie's site to see it all.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.