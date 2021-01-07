Anthropologie's 2021 Winter Tag Sale Features These Major Home Decor Trends On Double Discount
Eagle-eyed shoppers know it's pretty easy to find a good deal at Anthropologie — the whimsical retailer practically always has a stocked sale section with surprisingly good finds. That said, it's not every day it marks down its markdowns — but that's exactly what's happening right now with Anthropologie's Winter Tag Sale.
For a limited time, the store is offering an extra 50 percent off its sale items in stores and online, which are already marked up to 70 percent off. Even better? There are few exceptions besides furniture, all of which you can view on the sale's details page.
Even with that notable exception, there's still furniture on sale (it's just not an extra 50 percent off) and a lot of home decor. And surprisingly, that includes some of the past year's most major trends.
If you're looking for a big refresh in your home to start the new year off right, don't miss the Tara Rattan Chandelier. It goes down to just $314.98 when you add it to cart, and will provide an ultra-trendy touch to any room you add it to. (Maybe pair it with this cozy Flora Faux Fur Throw Blanket to ensure it doesn't look too summery in your space this winter.) Or, indulge in the cottagecore trend with a few accessories from the sale; for less than $20, you can add a grandma-chic touch with pieces like the Woven Billie Pillow.
There's a lot more to peruse, and the deals are seriously good — so don't wait any longer to start shopping. Continue scrolling for a few of The Zoe Report's top picks, and then head over to Anthropologie's site to see it all.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This trendy rattan chandelier is on massive discount — right now, you can score it for just $314.98 when you add it to cart.
Journaling is set to become one of 2021's hottest activities, and what better way to start with one of Clare V.'s chic, in-demand designs. Snag a few, because right now they're only $7.48 with the additional discount.
No Instagram-friendly space is complete without a unique vase these days, so snag this beautiful piece while it's on sale for $19.98.
This woven pillow is peak cottagecore, and considering it's marked down to less than $20 in the sale, your space is about to be, too.
Tie-dye was basically the pattern of the year in 2020. Since it doesn't seem to be going anywhere, you might as well invest in a cool piece like this leather basket, which will also help you reach your organization goals. With the extra discount, it's on sale for $49.98.
Nothing made a comeback in 2020 like the humble puzzle, and it's bound to stick around for 2021. Grab this chic version while it's less than $10.
Everyone's refreshing their drinkware collections these days, and there's no better (and easier) way to do that than with this sleek carafe that's now only $22.48.