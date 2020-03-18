Anthropologie Home's Sale Items Are On Sale (Yes, You Read That Right)

With homes and living spaces getting a little more attention these days, Anthropologie's home sale getting an extra 25 percent off is music to the ear. Yes, if you're looking to make your place as comfortable and serene as possible, this is the perfect time to do it, as the brand's coveted bedding, pillows, bath mats, and throws are up for grabs in punchy spring patterns and shades.

Yes, starting today, seasonal items like a floral-printed duvet cover and sham set, faux-fur checkered pillow, and woven rug are available at an extra discount (with the new price calculated at checkout). Meaning that the magenta throw blanket you've been eyeing originally priced at $78 is now $34 and a queen-sized duvet cover originally priced at $268 can dress your bed for $120. Are you feeling that excitement flood over you yet?

Well, here's the thing: With a deal like this and a brand as highly sought out as Anthropologie, it's likely these items will not be in stock for long, so acting fast is crucial. In fact, many items are already selling out in various sizes and shades, so time is definitely of the essence here. And with so many worthy options, it's understandable that navigating through the sale might be a time-consuming task. To help you strike while the iron is hot and get on this once-in-a-blue-moon sale, ahead, TZR's picks of the key items you can't miss (including a $45 tasseled throw pillow that's a year-round must for every sofa or bed). Enjoy!