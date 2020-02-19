Nordstrom’s Winter 2020 Sale Means Discounts On Anthropologie Candles & Too Faced Eyeshadow Palettes
Cozying up near a fire is a hashtag goal during the winter. But when basking in wood-burning flames isn't an option, there's another — albeit smaller — way to achieve the glow-y vibe: candles. No, the single (or double, or triple) flickering flame isn't a full-blown fire, but it's close; and with multiple aromas, your varying vibes are sure to be satisfied. And there's no better time to stock up on candles than at Nordstrom's Winter Sale, which features major discounts on coveted Anthropologie jars. Go for the candles, but stay for even more products you're not going to want to pass up.
The up-to 40 percent off Winter Sale is happening across Nordstrom's entire site, but only until Feb. 23 — so act fast, because things have already been disappearing. When it comes to beauty snags, there's plenty worth picking up along with those fan-favorite Anthropologie candles, which are the full 40 percent off (grab the Capri Blue Lagoon Mini Candle, now only $11.98).
Secure a step in your skincare routine with Skin Gym's Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set, now $22.40, or get three mini MAC lipsticks, plus a mini-pouch, for $22.13. Nordstrom has also marked down two Too Faced eyeshadow palettes to $29.50 each — the Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette and Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette — to have all your makeup looks covered.
And if the Too Faced palettes at 40 percent off aren't enough to make you run to Nordstrom's site, maybe the fact that you get not one, but two free gifts when you spend $40 or more on Too Faced products will. Because the goodies are none other than the brand's best-selling Better Than Sex Mascara and Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara. Yes, they are in sample sizes (0.13 ounces each), but when you put the whole thing together, it's a mega deal.
Shop 12 of the most noteworthy products on sale now until Feb. 23 below, and once you're done with those, check out the other must-haves Nordstrom has online (which you can then pick up in store).
Marked 40 percent off (now $29.50), this 16-shade palette offers more than just chocolate-y browns. Pinks and purples complete the shade range for numerous looks and high-pigment payoff.
You don't have to wait for fall to indulge yourself in this pumpkin and orange zest candle. Grab the 19-ounce rustic jar now (in the throes of winter) for 40 percent off at $17.98.
Snag three mini lipstick bullets in neutral shades "A Star In Your Name", "Once Upon The Stars", and "Jar Of Stars" for $22.13. To make the deal even sweeter, this bundle comes with a glitter cosmetics pouch that fits all three.
For only $57.62 you can get three full-size luminizers — including a gold hue the brand never released — and a brightening brush. Aside from the gold shade, this trio features a sheer pearl and a natural champagne highlight.
The other palette from Too Faced is also $29.50, but the 18 shades are more pink, coral, and brown tones. Plus, it has a peachy scent making sure your hot girl summer lasts all year round.
A mix of floral and musk, this candle — now $11.98 — begins with freesia and incense notes blended with peony and arum lily. It ends, and rounds everything out, with cashmere, wood, and vetiver.
Tackle both skin and hair concerns with this 100-percent silk pillowcase and sleep-mask duo now marked at $95.20. The material provides a smooth, tug-free environment for skin and helps to keep frizz and creasing out of hair.
Keep things simple with this 34-ounce dotted jar candle for $28.80. It has a cinnamon-y, woodsy scent with an approximately 112-hour burn time so, you'll have the spicy aroma for quite a while.
If you've been wanting to try out the hype around eye rollers (or need a travel size), pick up this mini eye roller and eye gel mask for $22.40. The duo comes with three sets of eye masks with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine and the mini tool to roll all that goodness in.
The only palette to go on sale from the brand is the limited-edition collaboration with beauty influencer, Carli Bybel. You can pick up the 14 mostly shimmer-packed shades and an eyeshadow brush for $31.50 now.
Keep hair smooth and frizz-free on the go with this travel-size hair dryer on sale for $119.99. While the price may still seem high, over 250 reviewers have raved about this tool, giving it a near-perfect rating.