Cozying up near a fire is a hashtag goal during the winter. But when basking in wood-burning flames isn't an option, there's another — albeit smaller — way to achieve the glow-y vibe: candles. No, the single (or double, or triple) flickering flame isn't a full-blown fire, but it's close; and with multiple aromas, your varying vibes are sure to be satisfied. And there's no better time to stock up on candles than at Nordstrom's Winter Sale, which features major discounts on coveted Anthropologie jars. Go for the candles, but stay for even more products you're not going to want to pass up.

The up-to 40 percent off Winter Sale is happening across Nordstrom's entire site, but only until Feb. 23 — so act fast, because things have already been disappearing. When it comes to beauty snags, there's plenty worth picking up along with those fan-favorite Anthropologie candles, which are the full 40 percent off (grab the Capri Blue Lagoon Mini Candle, now only $11.98).

Secure a step in your skincare routine with Skin Gym's Rose Quartz Mini Facial Roller Workout Set, now $22.40, or get three mini MAC lipsticks, plus a mini-pouch, for $22.13. Nordstrom has also marked down two Too Faced eyeshadow palettes to $29.50 each — the Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette and Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette — to have all your makeup looks covered.

And if the Too Faced palettes at 40 percent off aren't enough to make you run to Nordstrom's site, maybe the fact that you get not one, but two free gifts when you spend $40 or more on Too Faced products will. Because the goodies are none other than the brand's best-selling Better Than Sex Mascara and Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara. Yes, they are in sample sizes (0.13 ounces each), but when you put the whole thing together, it's a mega deal.

Shop 12 of the most noteworthy products on sale now until Feb. 23 below, and once you're done with those, check out the other must-haves Nordstrom has online (which you can then pick up in store).