Remember that Friends-inspired makeup line that dropped in September and sold out before anyone even had the chance to marvel at the genius (the nostalgia!) of a Rachel Green eyeshadow palette? Well, there's another one — and Makeup Revolution's second Friends collection is even more comprehensive and covetable than the first.

The debut range — aptly named The One Where Revolution Beauty Drops a Friends Makeup Collection — crushed hearts when it sold out of its three Rachel-, Monica-, and Phoebe-centric palettes and lipsticks within an astonishing five hours. Sadly, that memorabilia hasn't replenished, but the brand did just unveil a fresh bundle of recollective goods.

The Revolution x Friends line, part two, launched November 4 on RevolutionBeauty.com and Ulta Beauty with four palettes: this time, a 21-shade variation designed after the iconic purple door, a neutral iteration resembling Phoebe's cab, one He's Her Lobster palette packed with warm hues, and a coffee cup-shaped compilation of nine shades paying tribute to — where else? — Central Perk. In addition to the keepsake packaging, the colors themselves will send you into a fit of early-aughts longing, with names like "Myyyyy Sandwich," "Fancy Guest," and "Prom Video." (If you know, you know.)

The new collection includes a very of-the-era lip gloss, as well. But whereas the previous collection's centered around only the female characters, this Pout Bomb pays homage to all six stars of the show: Ross' is a pink-toned plum, Chandler's a coral-nude, Phoebe's a deep wine, Joey's brown-nude, Monica's medium mauve with silver shimmer, and Rachel's clear with rose-gold shimmer — all presumably best when applied after the Central Perk-branded Vanilla Latte Lip Scrub.

In addition to a handheld mirror in the shape of the famed purple door and a Revolution x Friends cosmetic bag, the brand's corresponding Friends-inspired bath and body collection includes an espresso body scrub in a reusable Central Perk cup, a lip mask, body butter, and four themed bath fizzers (a lobster, taxi, monkey, and coffee mug).

Like the first line, everything in Makeup Revolution's second Friends collection can be copped for $25 or less. Shop the nostalgic line quick — before it inevitably sells out — ahead.

