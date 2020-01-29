While your classic, neutral-hued coats are likely to see the most action this time of year, Anne Hathaway's leopard-print coat reaffirms that a spotted style deserves a place among your MVPs. While it certainly packs more of a punch than a plain black or cream coat, a topper like Hathaway's maintains a unique balance of being both outfit-making and versatile. And considering there's still more cold weather to come, why not take a cue from the Oscar-winner and give your winter outfits a boost with this must-have style.

While at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her Netflix original film The Last Thing He Wanted, the actress was snapped looking incredibly stylish in a Nili Lotan single-breasted, leopard-print coat. The actress wore the long-line silhouette over Eve Denim's ruffle-detailed, black Violet Top and black Juliette Jean, which gave her all-black, streamlined look a refreshing sartorial twist. This only further proves how a leopard-print coat can bring an entirely different feel to a simple monochromatic outfit.

When it came to her accessories, Hathaway took her look a step further; sporting a set of vibrant red, pointy-toe boots from Pierre Hardy. The actress then added a set of oversized sunglasses from Lapima and a hand-crafted, embellished hat from Satya Twena that protected her bouncy brown locks from the snowfall in Park City, Utah. She finished off her mountain-chic look with a gray, top-handle tote bag.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just like your ivory, camel, and gray coats, a leopard-print style, similar to Hathaway's, acts as a neutral. While the star styled her outerwear with with an all-black look, you can see based on her eye-catching boot choice, that the brown and tan shades in her topper play well with bold colors, too. So, don't be afraid to finish off a jewel-tone outfit or a pair of pastel separates with a leopard-print coat this season.

On that note, continue on to shop the actress' leopard-print style as well as similar coats below.