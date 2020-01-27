If there was one makeup launch in 2019 that gained an immediate cult following, it was Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina Pro Pigment Palette; or rather, all three of them. The entire series dropped within a single month, throwing the beauty community into an outright eyeshadow frenzy. Now, keeping up the momentum for 2020, the brand is releasing a Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3.

This whole saga started with the original Norvina Eyeshadow Palette — inspired by the brand's president, herself — in 2018. It didn't take long for the collection of 14 shades to rack up hundreds (almost a thousand!) rave reviews on Sephora. It was so successful that the brand launched another. And another. And then another.

The finale was Vol. 3, a diverse palette of autumnal hues ranging from baked cinnamon to candy apple and chartreuse. And while the brand-new mini version, dropping Mon., Jan. 27, goes by the same name, it's a little less pumpkin spice and more cherry everything.

The Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 pocket-sized mini contains nine full-sized, high-performance eyeshadows and pressed pigments all picked out by Norvina (née Claudia Soare) and inspired by cherries. At $29, it's half the price of the full-sized palettes, which feature 25 shades.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Each Norvina Pro Pigment palette has stayed true to a theme. Vol 1. was all about purple, Soare's favorite color; Vol. 2 prioritized '80s-style blues; and Vol. 3 adopted a seasonal scheme. The latest stone fruit-inspired mini includes mostly vivid mattes (bright cherry, dark cherry, jade green, rose pink, raspberry, and sky blue) with a few sparkly shades (lilac glitter and smoky-blue shimmer) thrown into the mix.

Even with less than half the shades offered by full-sized Norvina palettes, possibilities for creativity abound. For example: You could use the bright cherry-red shades as an impromptu blush or expand your pocket palette by mixing shades together like the amateur makeup artist you are.

The Mini Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 3 is gluten-free, paraben-free, noncomedogenic, and cruelty-free. It's available at AnastasiaBeverlyHills.com and Sephora.com from now until August 2020. You can also find it in Sephora stores starting January 31.