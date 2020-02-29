It’s a paradox virtually every fashion lover can relate to: despite having a closet that’s practically bursting with unworn pieces, we’ll still find ourselves reaching for the same tried-and-true favorites time and time again. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with remaining loyal to the staples that have been proven to work for you; in fact, doing so is arguably one of the keys to great style. That's why, when shopping for new pieces to add to your wardrobe, you want to ensure they'll be things you're actually going to wear. With that goal in mind, it’s worth noting that Amazon reviewers say these 42 pieces are their favorites — after all, if hundreds (or even thousands) of people are wearing these picks on repeat, there’s a pretty solid chance that you’ll love them, too.

Of course, in order to be featured in this roundup, the approval of Amazon reviewers wasn't the only factor that came into play. Out of the most popular pieces on Amazon, each of these was hand-picked by our editors because their style and quality stood out above the rest. Because the standards for what makes a piece a favorite are, by definition, subjective, you’ll find something on this list for absolutely everyone. And, since almost everything is eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, you’ll be able to start wearing them in a matter of mere days.

So go ahead, what are you waiting for? Get ready to discover your new wardrobe MVPs.

1. A Cozy Fleece Pullover In A Slouchy Silhouette Goodthreads Women's Modal Fleece Sweatshirt $17 Amazon See on Amazon From its relaxed dropped shoulders to the luxuriously soft modal-fleece blend of which it's made, everything about this sweatshirt is as effortless as it looks. Pair it with jeans, joggers, or even a skirt — it's the type of comfortable, versatile wardrobe staple you'll reach for time and time and time again. Plus, even though it's made of fleece, it's lightweight and breathable enough to work in any season. Choose from eight colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. This Wear-Anywhere Jumpsuit That's Both Comfortable & Stylish LAINAB Women's Short Sleeve Casual Jumpsuits $30 Amazon See on Amazon This casual-chic jumpsuit proves that even the most comfortable clothing can still look super stylish. It's made of a smooth, soft blend of rayon and spandex, and cut in a simple silhouette with short sleeves, wide legs, and an elasticized waist that's cinched with a drawstring. Dress it up with heels and some jewelry, or keep things casual with sneakers or flat sandals. "This is my new favorite," reported one reviewer. "I always get compliments on it, and I feel like I am wearing PJs." Available sizes: S-XL

3. A Classic Crewneck Sweater With Playful Color-Blocked Stripes ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck $30 Amazon See on Amazon Wrap yourself in color with this playful crewneck sweater; color-blocked stripes give the classic wardrobe staple a fun, statement-making update. The sweater is knit in a comfortable, oversized fit, with dropped shoulders, cuffs at the sleeves and hemline, and a slightly cropped length. "Obsessed with this sweater! Favorite item in my closet right now," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: S-XL

4. A Pair Of Soft, Thick Leggings That Look Polished Enough For Work Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Knit Legging $24 Amazon See on Amazon Fans of these leggings say that once you have them in your closet, you'll find yourself reaching for your "real" pants less and less often — consider yourself warned. They're made of a thick ponte knit fabric that's stretchy and soft, and gives off a far more polished look than traditional leggings. Back pockets and a faux fly elevate them even further, meaning you just may have found your new favorite work pants. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

5. These Classic Puma Sneakers That Make Any Outfit Cooler PUMA Women's Cali Fashion Sneakers $90 Amazon See on Amazon An updated version of the California — one of Puma's most iconic silhouettes — the Cali sneaker takes inspiration from the laid-back streetwear of the West Coast. Made of rich cowhide leather with a subtle pebbled texture, they have a classic tennis-style silhouette with chunky stacked soles. Choose from black, white, or a range of stylish color combinations. Available sizes: 5.5-11

6. The Versatile Jersey Dress You'll End Up Wearing All Year Long Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Plus Size Sleeveless V-Neck Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to comfortable clothing that doesn't sacrifice on style, it's hard to do better than this sleeveless V-neck dress. Basic in the best way possible, it's easy to dress up or down, and the jersey fabric it's made with feels downright luxurious against bare skin. Choose from black, charcoal, olive, or red — or just accept that you'll be buying all four colors. Available sizes: 1X-7X

7. A Simple Surplice Bodysuit That Looks Like A Cross-Wrap Top MANGOPOP Women's Long Sleeve Bodysuit $19 Amazon See on Amazon A plunging V-neckline gives this simple surplice bodysuit some serious va-va-voom. Throw it on with heels and jeans or a skirt, and you'll have the perfect effortless outfit for date night or a party. Made of soft, breathable cotton blended with a healthy dose of spandex, it's available in 31 colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

8. A Cute Little Shift Dress With Hidden Functional Pockets FANCYINN Women’s Cute Shift Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon While the flowy fit and girlish ruffles make this shift dress super sweet, the micro-mini length keeps it from feeling too innocent. Pair it with classic white sneakers for a more casual look, or add sleek-over-the-knee boots to glam it up a bit. "I am shocked," one reviewer revealed. "This has got to be one of my favorite dresses I’ve ever worn!" Plus, it comes in tons of colors, and several long-sleeved styles, too. Available sizes: XS-XL

9. A Ridiculously Comfortable Jumpsuit That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Loving People Loose Fit Jumpsuits $30 Amazon See on Amazon Proving once again that shapeless clothing can look quite chic, this relaxed, flowy jumpsuit is surprisingly easy to style. Layer it over a turtleneck or a patterned tee; under a cropped bomber or a sleek leather moto jacket; or with your bikini as a boho beach cover-up. "BONUS: it has POCKETS!" noted one reviewer. "This will be my go-to outfit for travel," they added. Available sizes: S-XL

10. A Timeless Levi's Jacket Lined With Cozy Sherpa Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker $90 Amazon See on Amazon A cool kid classic that has literally endured for decades, this sherpa-lined version of Levi's iconic trucker jacket is sure to become a new favorite. The full sherpa lining makes it far cozier than a traditional denim jacket, but it still features all the classic details of the original. Choose from eight washes, including black, beige, and a pretty pastel violet. Available sizes: XS-XL

11. The Perfect Hybrid Of Leggings & Jeans Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Pull-On Jegging $21 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to overstate how much Amazon reviewers love these jeggings. In over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews, people write that they're incredibly comfortable, fit perfectly, and — crucially — can actually pass for authentic jeans. Featuring an easy pull-on waist with functional back pockets and belt loops, they're available in a wide range of colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

12. A Sweet Floral Romper With Statement-Making Sleeves ROMWE Women's Floral Printed Loose Fit Rompers $24 Amazon See on Amazon Dress it up for date night, dress it down for brunch with friends — no matter how you style this pretty romper, it's sure to bring in compliments. The high neckline and dramatic bell sleeves make for a striking silhouette, while the floral print and ruffles keep things soft and sweet. Try adding a statement belt to elevate the look! Available sizes: XS-XXL

13. The Comfiest Bra You'll Ever Own Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Bralette $19 Amazon See on Amazon Calvin Klein's Modern Cotton lingerie was considered iconic before Amazon existed, and the popularity of this bralette proves the line's effortlessly cool aesthetic is still relevant today. It's made with a silky-smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and has racerback straps, a plunging scoop neckline, and — of course — a thick elastic band embroidered with the iconic Calvin Klein logo. If you've never tried one one before, be forewarned that you might never want to take it off — it's that comfortable. Available sizes: XS-3X

14. A Surprisingly Comfortable Bodycon Dress With A Cool Tulip Hem BTFBM Women’s Casual Crew Neck Mini Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon Ruched sides and a split tulip hem set this bodycon dress apart from the rest; dress it up with heeled sandals for nights out, or throw it on with sneakers for a casual-chic weekend look. Since it's fully lined, you won't need to worry about it being sheer, even if you opt for one of the lighter colors. "This dress (and the two other colors I own) are hands-down my favorite staple in my closet," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XL

15. This Expensive-Looking Shawl That Reviewers Are Completely Obsessed With MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Women's Shawl $30 Amazon See on Amazon With so many things to love about this gorgeous shawl, it's genuinely hard to pick a favorite feature. Not only does it make any outfit feel elegant and sophisticated, the bamboo viscose it's made with is luxuriously soft, making it the perfect cozy layer for traveling, chilly commutes, or long afternoons at the office. "This is a BEAUTIFUL shawl," one reviewer gushed. "So incredibly soft, and looks very expensive." Choose from a near-endless assortment of colors and prints.

16. A “Diamond” Eternity Band That’s Expensive-Looking & Timeless PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring $14 Amazon See on Amazon The tiny cubic zirconias dotting this delicate eternity band have so much sparkle and clarity, reviewers swear they can pass for genuine diamonds. Plated in your choice of white, rose, or yellow 14-karat gold, it’s a timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Wear on its own, stack it with other rings, or buy all three colors and wear them as a set. Available sizes: 5-9

17. The Levi's Skinny Jeans With Over 4,500 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Pull-on Skinny Jeans $27 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers are genuinely passionate about these Levi's skinny jeans — in over 5,400 glowingly positive reviews, fans use words like "magical," and "unbelievable" to describe them. Made of super stretchy denim with a comfy pull-on waist, they're available in four washes, and three different lengths; Buying jeans online has never been so risk-free. "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these," raved one reviewer. Available sizes: 2-20

18. A Vintage-Inspired Sundress That Works For So Many Occasions ECOWISH Women's A-Line Backless Dress $37 Amazon See on Amazon On days when you don't want to agonize over your outfit, owning this sweet sundress ensures you'll still look totally chic. Featuring a full A-line skirt that buttons all the way up to the ribcage, the vintage-inspired design is easy to dress up or down. The buttery yellow color is super trendy right now, but you can also choose from 25 other colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XL

19. This Consistently Best-Selling Off-The-Shoulder Top Asvivid Womens Striped Off The Shoulder Top $20 Amazon See on Amazon The perfect easy top for when you just want to throw on a pair of jeans and go, this off-the-shoulder blouse is both comfortable and chic. The design features playful ruffles at the sleeves and a tie detail in the front, and is available in a variety of striped prints and solid colors. "This has become one of my favorite blouses. It drapes perfectly," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: S-XXL

20. A Long, Color-Blocked Cardigan That's Lightweight Enough For The Warmer Months Saodimallsu Lovaru Womens Boho Long Sleeve Sweater $29 Amazon See on Amazon Bold color-blocking adds something special to this cozy duster — with its smooth, lightweight knit construction and chic neutral color palette, it's a versatile staple that you'll reach for all year long. Featuring a knee-grazing length, open-front, and ribbing at the cuffs and hemline, Amazon reviewers say it feels like a much more expensive piece. Available sizes: XS-XL

21. A Classic Pair Of Combat Boots At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Essentials Women's Lace Up Combat Boot $35 Amazon See on Amazon While they're currently trending, combat boots never seem to go out of style — and looking at this pair, it's not hard to see why. Not only are the military-inspired boots comfortable, practical, and durable, but they instantly make any outfit feel 10 times cooler. Made of premium vegan leather in your choice of black or brown, a convenient side zipper makes them easy to take on and off. Available sizes: 5-13

22. The Essential V-Neck Tee That’s Worth Buying In Multiple Colors Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Long-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt $8 Amazon See on Amazon Either on its own or as a super soft base layer, this versatile long-sleeved tee is sure to get plenty of wear. Made of silky smooth jersey in a slightly relaxed fit, it has a subtle V-neckline and a slightly lengthened silhouette. “This top has the softest, most comfortable fabric ever!” one reviewer gushed. “It feels wonderful on.” Available sizes: 1X-7X

23. A Chic Striped Dress That Even Has Pockets levaca Women's Short Sleeve Belt Dress with Pockets $28 Amazon See on Amazon Cut in a classic A-line silhouette and adorned with bold blue stripes (though it is sold in other colors), this best-selling midi dress has a slightly retro, nautical feel. Pair it with wedges and a floppy sun hat for a weekend of wine tasting, or throw it on with sneakers to run errands around town. "So comfortable and I love the pockets!" one reviewer wrote. "I got so many compliments when I wore it." Available sizes: S-XL

24. A Basic Crewneck Bodysuit For The Perfect Tucked-In Look MANGOPOP Women's Round Neck Bodysuits $15 Amazon See on Amazon If you're a fan of the tucked-in T-shirt look, this simple bodysuit will make your life so much easier. The ultra stretchy fabric with which it's made hugs your body like a glove, for a sleek, smooth look that never bunches up or comes untucked. Plus, it's available in 28 colors and prints — the only hard part is narrowing down which ones to buy. Available sizes: XS-XXL

25. A Classic Utility Jacket That's Both Practical & Stylish Amazon Essentials Women's Utility Jacket $32 Amazon See on Amazon Workwear-inspired details give this utility jacket a cool, effortless look, while the cinched drawstring waist adds a touch of feminine shape. Outfitted with four pockets and a stylish high collar, it's made of durable cotton canvas with a hint of added stretch. Choose from six colors, including olive, navy, and an unexpected pastel pink. Available sizes: XS-XXL

26. The Soft, Swingy T-Shirt Dress That Reviewers Are Buying In Every Color MOLERANI Women's Loose Dress $21 Amazon See on Amazon Who doesn’t love a classic T-shirt dress? Amazon reviewers are certainly on board, giving this one more than 2,400 glowingly positive reviews. While the dress doesn’t stray too far from the minimalist look the style is known for, a few key features make it stand out above the rest. The silhouette is slightly flared, creating a soft, swingy effect that reviewers love. Plus, the stretchy fabric is substantial and high-quality, especially for a piece that’s so affordably priced. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

27. A Timeless V-Neck Tank That’s The Best Kind Of Basic Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Women's Jersey V-Neck Tank Top $24 Amazon See on Amazon A true wardrobe staple, this essential V-neck tank will end up being a part of so many outfits — tucked into skirts or slacks, layered under sweaters or blazers, or on its own with a great pair of jeans. Made of a silky-smooth jersey knit fabric, it drapes beautifully, barely wrinkles, and feels great against bare skin. Available sizes: XS-XXL

28. This Classic LBD For All Your Semi-Formal Occasions ORICSSON Women's Party Evening Dress $37 Amazon See on Amazon This retro-chic cocktail dress is the perfect LBD —timeless, versatile, and endlessly chic, it can work for a whole range of occasions, from cocktail parties to weddings to date night and more. The lace inserts add an extra pretty touch, while the sweetheart neckline shows off a just-right amount of skin. "Absolutely looved this dress!" wrote one reviewer. "It fit perfectly and I got so many compliments." Available sizes: S-4X

29. The Perfect Pair Of Classic Loafers Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafer $120 Amazon See on Amazon The gold-tone hardware and classic silhouette give these Sam Edelman loafers a cool, menswear-inspired look. They're made of rich, supple genuine leather that'll hold up for years — which is a good thing, because these will literally never go out of style. Plus, if you're not into black, there are tons of other fun styles to choose from, including snakeskin, leopard, and several '90s-chic metallic colors. Available sizes: 4-13 (regular, wide)

30. The Sparkling Cuff Earrings With Over 1,700 Perfect Reviews PAVOI Gold Plated Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Perfectly sized to lightly graze your ear lobes, these dainty cuff earrings combine the best of two classics: gold hoops and diamond studs. They're an ideal option for everyday wear, either on their own, or, if you have multiple piercings, paired with other small studs or hoops. Made of genuine sterling silver plated in 24-karat gold, they come in your choice of white, rose, or yellow gold.

31. A Lightweight Duster That's Comfortable & Chic Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Cardigan $26 Amazon See on Amazon Timeless and sophisticated, this classic longline cardigan is an essential addition to any wardrobe. It'll pair perfectly with everything in your closet — leggings, jeans, skirts, dresses — and can easily be dressed up or down for a wide range of occasions. Made of a soft, lightweight cotton blend, it's designed with an open front and two patch pockets. Choose from six colors. Available sizes: XS-XXL

32. A Comfortable Cotton Dress With Extra-Roomy Pockets OUGES Women's Long Sleeve Skater Dress $26 Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this knit dress is as easy as it looks, from the classic fit-and-flare silhouette to the roomy patch pockets. Made of soft, breathable cotton with plenty of added stretch, it has long sleeves, a full skirt, and a row of buttons down the front. Choose from 33 (!!!) colors and prints, including an of-the-moment citrus yellow hue. Available sizes: S-XXL

33. This Swingy Scoop Neck Tee That's Perfect In Every Way Amazon Brand - Daily Ritual Neck Swing T-Shirt $15 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon reviewers seem to love everything about this soft scoop neck tee: the relaxed, swingy cut, the hip-grazing length, the soft jersey fabric that creates beautiful draping and movement. It's available in nine colors — and stocking up on multiples is not a bad idea. "This has become my favorite simple shirt that can be dressed up or down. I want it in all colors!" wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: 1X-7X

34. A Soft, Comfy Maxi Dress That's Effortlessly Chic Amazon Essentials Women's Maxi Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon A one-and-done outfit you’ll feel totally chic in, this knit maxi dress is sure to become an instant favorite. Pair it with just about any type of footwear — sandals, sneakers, flip-flops, heels — and you've got a stylish look for any occasion, no effort required. The simple design lends itself to a whole range of different looks. Featuring short sleeves, an empire waist, and a surplice-style V-neckline, it’s available in black, gray, and three gorgeous jewel tones. Available sizes: XS-XXL

35. The Gorgeous Knee-High Boots That Belong In Every Shoe Collection Sam Edelman Women's Hai Knee High Boot $200 Amazon See on Amazon A great pair of tall boots — like this pair by Sam Edelman — are one of the most impactful additions to your wardrobe that you can make. Since the boots keep your lower legs covered, they make it possible to wear skirts and dresses in colder weather, and they’re also a great way to elevate your leggings or skinny jeans. Made of soft, genuine leather and suede with a sturdy block heel, they’re available in nine colors and prints, including on-trend snakeskin. Available sizes: 5-12

36. A Sleek Pair Of Dress Pants That Are Actually Comfortable Rekucci Curvy Woman Plus Size Pant $40 Amazon See on Amazon Consider these the perfect dress pants: details like a faux fly and pockets give them the polish of classic dress slacks, while their pull-on waist and ultra-stretchy fabric mean they're more comfortable to wear than they look. "These pants are a dream," one reviewer gushed. "I've been searching for months for work pants that don't look frumpy, yet are comfortable." Plus, they come in a whole range of colors, including khaki, navy, and silver, as well as a stylish pinstripe print. Available sizes: 14-24 (short, regular)

37. The Perfect Everyday Top Made Of Super-Soft Jersey Daily Ritual Women's Swing Tunic $20 Amazon See on Amazon From the versatile length to the swingy silhouette, everything about this top is easy to fall in love with. It's made of a silky jersey fabric that's breathable and relaxed, and feels buttery-soft against bare skin. Long sleeves, a rounded hem, and a subtle scoop neckline finish off the timeless look. "Super for traveling," one reviewer noted. "Packs small, easy to wash out in the sink, looks great with jeans, trousers, pencil skirt." Available sizes: XS-XXL

38. An Oversized Denim Jacket With Cool Distressed Details Floerns Women's Ripped Long Sleeve Denim Jacket $40 Amazon See on Amazon Distressed details and an oversized fit make the classic denim jacket feel cooler than ever. Pair it with your jeans for a cool double-denim outfit, or wear it over shorts or a micro mini for a Rihanna-approved party look. It's made of durable, non-stretch cotton denim, and comes in six other colors and styles. Available sizes: XS-XXL

39. The V-Neck Tees That Reviewers Can't Stop Recommending — & They're Sold In Affordable Packs Of Two Amazon Essentials Women's V-Neck T-Shirt (2 pack) $19 Amazon See on Amazon There's no such thing as owning too many basic tees — and this affordable pack of two makes it super easy to stock up. Cut in a classic fit with short sleeves and V-necklines, they're made with a soft blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, and come every possible combination of colors and prints. Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers gave them a glowing review, raving about their quality, value, and fit. Available sizes: XS-XXL

40. The Fan-Favorite Jeans That Come In 33 Colors & Washes Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Tapered Jean $21 Amazon See on Amazon Finding quality denim that fits just right is tricky enough as it is, but finding the perfect pair of jeans for less than $30 feels almost too good to be true. Still, this best-selling pair by Gloria Vanderbilt checks all the right boxes, according to nearly 3,500 (!!!) glowing positive reviews. Featuring a high-rise waist and a slightly tapered leg, they're available in 33 chic colors and washes. Available sizes: 4-32 (petite, short, regular, long)

41. A Pair Of Pointed-Toe Flats That Are Actually Comfortable Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed Toe Flat $19 Amazon See on Amazon While it's not uncommon for flats to cause just as many blisters as stilettos, reviewers say this pair is a truly comfortable pick. Made of supple vegan leather that molds to the shape of your foot, they have memory-foam padded footbeds and subtly pointed toes. "These shoes are the first pair of comfortable flats I have owned," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: 5-13