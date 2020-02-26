35 Great Pieces Amazon Reviewers Say They Get Tons Of Compliments On

When it comes to personal style, the only opinion that truly matters is your own. But still — who doesn't love a good compliment? If you could use more clothes that are guaranteed to make you feel amazing and confident, consider these 35 great pieces that Amazon reviewers say they get tons of compliments on.

By definition, show-stealing statement pieces tend to get a lot of attention. But the clothes that bring in the most compliments don't always have to be incredibly bold or trendy. Rather, as any minimalist will tell you, people are often drawn to the pieces that you personally feel the most confident in, whether that’s a fabulous jacket or the perfect-fitting pair of jeans. For that reason, you’ll find this edit features something for everyone, whether your style leans edgy or classic, sporty or glam. And, you won’t have to wait long to start wearing your new finds — in fact, since everything is available on Amazon, and most pieces are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, you can expect a significant uptick in compliments in a matter of mere days.

So go ahead, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop 35 stylish power pieces from Amazon to add to your wardrobe right now.

1. A Figure-Hugging Bodysuit That Looks Like A Cross-Wrap Blouse MANGOPOP Women's Ruched Deep-V Body Suit $10 Amazon See on Amazon A plunging V-neckline makes this long surplice bodysuit sizzle, while ruching at the sides adds a soft, feminine touch. The simple design will pair well with everything in your closet — throw it on with jeans for an effortlessly chic look, or add a mini skirt and heels to dress it up for a night out. Made of soft cotton blended with plenty of spandex, it's available in an extensive range of stylish colors and prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL

2. A Subtle Way To Show Off Your Astrological Sign PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Astrology Constellation Horoscope $13 Amazon See on Amazon You need this necklace — your horoscope says so. Plated in 14-karat gold, the dainty chain is anchored with a cubic zirconia-encrusted constellation to represent your unique star sign. Not only is it a subtle way to add a bit of sparkle to any look, but it's surprisingly well-made, despite its affordable price tag.

3. A Versatile Jersey Jumpsuit That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down find. Women's Jumpsuit Ribbed Jersey Crop Fit Short Sleeves $22 Amazon See on Amazon Sure to become a new favorite, this jumpsuit is made with pajama-soft ribbed jersey, creating a sleek, smooth silhouette that's as comfortable as can be. The waist-cinching belt detail gives the piece shape and structure, while the flowy wide legs add a hint of graceful movement. Add pumps and gold hoops to dress it up a bit, or throw it on with sneakers for a cool, casual look. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

4. A Chic Pair Of Open-Toe Mules At An Unbeatable Price find. Women's Block Heel Mule Open-Toe Sandals $26 Amazon See on Amazon Trendy tortoiseshell heels make these open-toe mules super chic, and their versatile design works with virtually any outfit: denim cutoffs and an Oxford-style shirt, a simple tank and breezy culottes, a cool tee and slinky slip skirt... you get the idea. If you're not a fan of the black, they come in two other colors: bone white and a vibrant coral-red. Available sizes: 5-10.5

5. A Fun Printed Maxi Dress For All Your Warm-Weather Events Milumia Women's Plus Size Cold Shoulder Floral Dress $28 Amazon See on Amazon This printed maxi dress is one of those versatile pieces you'll reach for time and time again. Dress it up with heels for a last-minute event, or add sandals and a sun hat for a sunny brunch with friends. It's cut in a classic A-line silhouette, with a V-neckline, shoulder-baring cutouts, and a thigh-grazing slit on one side. "I got no less than 12 compliments the first time I wore it," one reviewer reported. Available sizes: XL-4X

6. A Simple Canvas Tote That Will Hold Up For Years BAGGU Duck Bag Canvas Tote $32 Amazon See on Amazon Proof that the simplest pieces can often be the most chic, this canvas tote from BAGGU is an everyday essential. Practical and durable, it's made of 100 percent recycled cotton canvas, with two sturdy handles and an adjustable 40-inch strap. The spacious interior has room for all the essentials — including a laptop — and has a snap-closure inner pocket to keep smaller items separate.

7. A Light, Flowy Tunic That's Great For Beach Days & Beyond Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover $24 Amazon See on Amazon While this flowy tunic shirt is advertised as a swimsuit cover-up, you'll find plenty of ways to wear it far beyond the beach. Made of lightweight rayon and cut in a relaxed silhouette, its light, airy look will make any outfit feel effortless. Other design highlights include a classic collar, a V-neckline, Swiss tabs at the sleeves, and a split asymmetrical hem. Available sizes: S-XXXL

8. A Lightweight Trench Coat That's Timelessly Chic Lark & Ro Women's Lightweight Trench Coat $63 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring a timeless silhouette finished with modern, minimalist details, this lightweight trench coat is the definition of functional elegance. It's easy to see why the outwear staple has stood the test of time: trench coats make any outfit feel instantly pulled together, and this one is no exception. Available sizes: 0-16

9. A Victorian-Inspired Blouse Made Of Gorgeous Floral Lace WAYF Women's Emma Puff Sleeve Lace Top $89 Amazon See on Amazon A high neckline and structured puff shoulders give this elegant blouse Victorian-inspired appeal, and the romantic lace overlay makes the look feel even more special. Pair it with tailored trousers or a skirt to play up the look, or throw it on with faded boyfriend jeans to create an unexpected contrast. The blouse comes with an optional beige slip, which can easily be removed to show off a little skin. Available sizes: XXS-XL

10. A Classic Belted Moto Jacket That Reviewers Swear Could Be Real Leather Levi's Women's Faux Leather Asymmetrical Belted Motorcycle Jacket $55 Amazon See on Amazon Asymmetrical zipper details give this classic moto jacket from Levi's a cool, edgy finish. Made of supple vegan leather in a relaxed, slightly cropped silhouette, it's styled with classic moto details, including a removable belt. In addition to classic black, it comes in several other styles, including electric blue, brown suede, and croc-embossed emerald. "It's hard to believe it's not genuine leather," commented one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

11. These Pants That Combine The Best Of Leggings & Dress Slacks Amazon Essentials Women's Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging $17 Amazon See on Amazon It's difficult to overstate how much Amazon reviewers love these knit jeggings — and once you see them for yourself, it won't be hard to see why. The super stretchy pants give you the best of both worlds, combining the polished look of dress pants with the comfortable ease of leggings. Featuring an elastic waist and functional back pockets, they're available in a a range of versatile colors and office-ready prints. Available sizes: XS-XXL (short, regular, long)

12. The Perfect Oversized Sunnies To Make You Feel Glam Every Day zeroUV Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon Looking for an easy way to make any outfit more glamorous? These retro shades won't let you down. Featuring oversized frames and sold in a wide range of colors, the sunglasses are an absolute hit among reviewers, who say they're surprisingly sturdy and well-made, despite the affordable price. "I get lots of compliments and people asking if they're Celine glasses," noted one reviewer.

13. A More Comfortable (& Stylish) Alternative To Your Standard Work Pants GRACE KARIN Women's Cropped Pants $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's not hard to see why these paperbag-waist pants are a favorite among reviewers: more polished than leggings, yet more comfortable than jeans or slacks, they're virtually guaranteed to be a star player in your wardrobe. The high-rise waist and ankle-grazing crop add plenty of stylish details, while the elastic waist and side pockets ensure practicality and comfort. "I am a pocket person, and the pockets on these are wonderful and roomy," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-3XL

14. A Sleek Pair Of Ankle Boots With A Trendy Kitten Heel find. Women's Kitten Heel Point Toe Animal Ankle Boots $37 Amazon See on Amazon Along with all things '90s, kitten heels are chic again, and these sleek black ankle boots will make you wonder why the trend ever went away. When balanced out by the pointed toe and luxe croc-embossed finish, the sensible low heel feels anything but dowdy — and the fact that they're comfortable to walk in certainly doesn't hurt. "I wear these constantly!" one reviewer gushed. "They are comfortable and I get tons of compliments." Available sizes: 5-10.5

15. A Cozy-Chic Sweater Dress Sold In 23 Colors R.Vivimos Women's Tie-Waist Sweater Dress $16 Amazon See on Amazon While the waist-cinching tie detail ensures it's not shapeless, this knit dress has all the comfort of a soft, cozy sweater. The long blouson sleeves make the look feel even more stylish — throw it on with sneakers, sandals, or chunky booties, and you'll have the perfect chic outfit for whatever the day throws at you. Reviewers say it fits like a dream, and love how the tie can be adjusted to perfectly hug the waist. Available sizes: S-XL

16. These Cubic Zirconia Hoops That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear PAVOI Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon A sparkling row of cubic zirconias makes these huggies stand out — sufficiently subtle for everyday, yet glam enough for a night out, they'll be a cherished addition to any jewelry collection. Made of sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, reviewers say they're beautifully made and of exceptionally high quality, especially considering the affordable price tag.

17. A Classic Cowl Neck Top That's Easy To Dress Up Or Down Calvin Klein Women's Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top $30 Amazon See on Amazon Pair this soft Calvin Klein top with a pencil skirt for work, then throw it on during the weekends to dress up your jeans. The draped cowl neck adds a sumptuous, elegant look to the otherwise simple top, but it's still every bit as versatile and comfortable as a basic tank or tee. Available sizes: XS-3X

18. A Utility-Style Jumpsuit That's The Definition Of Effortless-Chic find. Women's Jumpsuit $71 Amazon See on Amazon There's good reason boiler-style jumpsuits, like this one, never really go out of style. The pinnacle of no-fuss utilitarian dressing, the workwear-inspired silhouette feels effortless and chic, and pairs equally well with sneakers, combat boots, or heels. Made of comfy cotton twill with a touch of elastane for added stretch, it's cut in a slightly fitted, tailored silhouette, with a classic collar, front zipper, and waist-cinching tie belt. Available sizes: XS-XXXL

19. A Genuine Wool Fedora That Can Be Adjusted For The Perfect Fit Daesan Womens Fedora Hat $26 Amazon See on Amazon Elevate even the simplest of outfits with this stylish fedora; made of 100% Australian wool, it has the quality look and feel of a far more expensive piece. Reviewers say it's impressively well-made, and love that it has a hidden string on the inside that allows you to adjust the fit. "Every time I wear it I get tons of compliments!" one person shared.

20. A Set Of Elastic Belts To Cinch The Waist On Dresses & Shirts WERFORU Women Skinny Belt (Set Of 4) $18 Amazon See on Amazon Cinching the waist on dresses, shirts, and blazers can make the same pieces seem completely new, which is why these waist-cinching elastic belts are so essential. Sold in affordable packs of four in a variety of versatile colors, each one is accented with chic gold hardware to compliment just about any outfit. Available sizes: 26"-32", 33"-42"

21. A RFID-Blocking Wallet With Space For Literally Everything — & It Comes In So Many Chic Colors YALUXE Wallet $22 Amazon See on Amazon This wallet's RFID-blocking technology protects your sensitive information from potential identity and/or credit card thieves, but that's not the only reason to love it. Made of supple cowhide leather, the interior is impressively spacious, with a zippered pocket (large enough to fit a slim iPhone), an open pocket, and 20 card slots. Choose from a range of stylish color options, including purple, sapphire, and a vibrant sky blue.

22. An Off-The-Shoulder Party Dress With A Gorgeous Scalloped Trim ROMWE Women's Plus Size Off The Shoulder Dress $17 Amazon See on Amazon Breezy and fun, this off-the-shoulder dress can be styled so many different ways. Wear it with sleek white sneakers to keep things casual, or dress it up with sandals and a belt. It's designed in a relaxed, flowy fit that cinches in at the waist, and has pretty scalloped trim and lace cutouts at the hemline. Available sizes: XL-3X

23. A Chic Crossbody Bag That Embraces The Season's Coolest Color Trend TOYOOSKY Small Evening Bag $18 Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to color trends, the classic primary shades are projected to be huge this year — which is why it's so great that this versatile crossbody bag is available in all three. Whether you choose firetruck red, vibrant ultramarine, or sunny yellow, the bag will instantly add a pop of color to just about any look. Keep in mind that it does also come in classic black.

24. A Classic Pair Of Dress Pants That Are Far More Comfortable Than They Look Rekucci Curvy Woman Ease into Comfort Barely Bootcut Pants $40 Amazon See on Amazon From their classic bootcut leg to their sleek, tailored fit, everything about these dress pants looks polished and professional. However, unlike many dress pants, these are incredibly comfortable, thanks to an easy pull-on waist and plenty of added stretch. Plus, they're available in 29 chic colors — it's not a bad idea to stock up on more than one. Available sizes: 14-24 (short, regular)

25. This Quality Pair Of Loafers That Will Never Go Out Of Style Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafer $120 Amazon See on Amazon A polished footwear option that doesn't sacrifice comfort, these classic loafers from Sam Edelman are sure to become your new go-tos. Equally suited for work and weekends alike, they're made of rich, supple leather, with a chic buckle detail and minimalist styling. In addition to classic black, they come in a whole range of stylish colors and textures, including gold, metallic lavender, and snakeskin. Available sizes: 4-13 (regular or wide)

26. A Versatile Bodysuit With Dramatic Puffed Sleeves DIDK Women's V-Neck Body Suit $15 Amazon See on Amazon Sculpted, puffed sleeves add plenty of drama to this versatile wrap bodysuit; it's a fun, trend-forward piece that you can throw on with jeans and still make a statement. The best part? It has a convenient snap closure at the crotch. In addition to black, it comes in several other colors, including white, lavender, and Burgundy. Available sizes: XS-XL

27. A Soft Cotton Skater Dress That You'll Wear In All Four Seasons Chifave Women's Casual Sleeveless Dress $17 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many ways to style this sweet little skater dress; during the warmer months, wear it on its own with sneakers or sandals, then add tights and and a denim jacket or oversized cardigan when the weather gets cold. Made of soft, breathable cotton blended with a hint of spandex, it's available in black, gray, berry red, and pink. Available sizes: S-XXL

28. A Casual-Chic Blouse That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About LookbookStore Women's V-Neck Mesh Panel Blouse $23 Amazon See on Amazon Featuring breezy bell sleeves trimmed with sporty-chic mesh stripes, this easy V-neck blouse is every bit as versatile as your favorite comfy tee. Amazon reviewers can't seem to say enough good things, giving it more than 2,200 glowingly positive reviews. "LOVE this top!" one person gushed. "Every time I wear it, I get complimented by multiple people." Available sizes: S-XXL

29. This Fun, Floaty Midi Skirt Sold In Dozens Of Colors & Prints Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Skirt $23 Amazon See on Amazon What sets this pleated midi skirt apart is the range of fun colors and prints it comes in — whether you go with playful polka dots or cotton candy-hued tie dye, you're sure to be met with compliments everywhere you go. It's made of a soft, wrinkle-resistant fabric that feels substantial, but not heavy, and has a full, pleated skirt and a comfy elastic waist. Available sizes: XS-XXL

30. A Stylish Sheath Dress With A Beautifully Tailored Fit Lark & Ro Women's Pleated Sheath Dress $23 Amazon See on Amazon A square neckline and structured sleeves add sophistication and interest to this otherwise simple shift dress. Beautifully tailored for a classic, feminine fit, it has a visible zipper and a short slit in the back. The slightly puffed cap sleeves are finished with subtle ruffles, adding a soft, feminine touch to balance the dress's sleek look. Choose from three colors: black, navy, or emerald. Available sizes: 0-16

31. A Sporty-Chic Shirt Dress That Works In Any Season find. Women's Midi Shirt Dress With Slit $50 Amazon See on Amazon A fun print and subtle side slit update this sporty-chic shirt dress; it's the type of versatile piece that will work in any season, depending on how you style it. Featuring a classic collar, short sleeves, and a row of buttons that stop at the waist, the relaxed, flowy silhouette looks great on its own or belted. "I love this dress so much," one reviewer wrote. "I always get compliments on it, and love the way it flows when I walk!" Available sizes: XS-XXXL

32. A Subtle Way To Add Some Sparkle To Any Outfit AVOI 14K Gold Plated Stackable Rings $12 Amazon See on Amazon A touch of sparkle even minimalists will love, this cubic zirconia crossover ring looks far more expensive than it actually is. It's plated in gleaming 14-karat gold in your choice of rhodium, white, or rose. Wear it on its own to play up the dainty look, or stack it with other rings as a complementary accent. "Beautiful! Never would you believe this wasn’t real diamond," wrote one reviewer.

33. A Super-Chic Way To Protect Your Skin From The Sun Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw $22 Amazon See on Amazon Add this wide-brim straw hat to any outfit, and it'll instantly feel more summery and fun. Giving it over 2,600 perfect five-star reviews, fans say it's well-made, lightweight, and stylish. Plus, it's a great way to protect your face from the sun, and even has built-in UPF 30 sun protection as a backup to your regular sunscreen. Choose from an array of colors and trimmings, which range from a ruby red ribbon to a thin leather belt.

34. A Versatile Belt That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Earnda Women's Faux-Leather Belt Fashion $15 Amazon See on Amazon The gold double-O buckle on this belt has a chic '90s vibe; adding it to any outfit will make it instantly feel more polished. It's made of rich, supple vegan leather, and is available in three variations of black, as well as four other neutral hues.